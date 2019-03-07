Samsung’s Galaxy Fold will come to India soon, says CEO DJ Koh

After launching the Galaxy S10 series earlier this week, Samsung will soon bring the Galaxy Fold to the Indian market, news agency IANS reported quoting DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. Koh made the remarks during an interaction with media after the Galaxy S10 launch.

However, he did not share any details for the India launch. According to another report on Gadgets360, Koh said that India was an important market for them, and that they would bring their latest innovative product here as well.

While there’s no timeline on the India launch of Galaxy Fold, globally it goes on sale from April 26 in markets like US, South Korea, etc. The Galaxy Fold does not come cheap either, starting at $1980, which is nearly Rs 1,38,000 on conversion.

It is not clear if Samsung will manufacture Galaxy Fold in India. The report on Gadgets360 indicates Samsung will likely consolidate manufacturing at one place for the Galaxy Fold. Koh also hinted that the Galaxy S10 5G could be launched in India when the country is ready with the technology, notes the report.

The smartphone is Samsung’s first foldable phone, and it comes with a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device and can open three active apps simultaneously on the main display. The internal screen does not bend, but folds similar to a books.

The Galaxy Fold packs top line specifications such as 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage, as well as a total of six cameras and two batteries with a combined capacity of 4,380mAh.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is not the only foldable phone that has launched in 2019. Huawei showcased its Mate X during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 Barcelona, which is even more expensive than the Galaxy Fold. Huawei’s Mate X is a 5G-ready foldable phone, which can expand into an 8-inch tablet and relies on a hinge to fold the device. The Huawei Mate X is priced at nearly $2600, though the launch and sale date for this is not yet clear.