Galaxy A90 to have 45W fast charging support, could be part of new Galaxy R-series: Report

For a long time, renders and leaks of a Samsung device believed to be the Galaxy A90 were shared online. But the smartphone ended up being launched as the Galaxy A80. After that, new rumours started to unearthed for the Galaxy A80 but a well-known tipster claims that there is no “A90” but a Galaxy R series smartphone.

Advertising

The tipster Steve H McFly says that the device everyone is referring as the Galaxy A90 with the model number SM-A90X will be launched as the new Galaxy R series. He goes on to say that the company has two R-series models already in the pipeline and both the devices have a huge display and triple cameras.

As per the tipster, out of the two devices, at least one will come with 5G support. He mentions that the non-5G device will sport a unique camera feature.

So. What many are calling #GalaxyA90 (SM-A90X) will very likely be launched as the new #GalaxyR series. – Two models already in the pipeline.

– Both have huge display and triple camera.

– At least one of them comes with 5G support and the other with a very unique camera feature. pic.twitter.com/oJMnzJSYG1 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 21, 2019

Samsung launched the Galaxy A80 with a unique camera already where the top portion of the back of the phone lits up and the camera module rotates to act as the front camera. There is a possibility that the company might improve the popup rotating camera for the new R-series smartphone.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series new details revealed, will come with 3.5mm headphone jack

McFly also tweeted a GIf of a cat jumping scared of the sudden movement of windshield wipers, which looks like a potshot at tipster IceUniverse who uses a cat as his profile picture. Ice Universe tweeted that there is a 5G version of the Galaxy A90 and the device will have 45W ultra-fast charging.