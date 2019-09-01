Galaxy A90 leak: This could be Samsung’s first mid-range 5G smartphone

Let’s admit: 5G smartphones are way too expensive right now. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G costs $1300 (or approx Rs 93,261). That’s a lot of money for a phone that supports 5G. But Samsung wants to bring a mid-range 5G smartphone to the market that might be light on the pocket.

Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, has published a few photos and video clips of what appears to Samsung’s first mid-range smartphone with 5G support. To be called Galaxy A90 5G, serial leakster provides us with a closer look at the mid-range smartphone that will support 5G connectivity.

Like Samsung’s previous-generation A-series smartphones, the design of the Galaxy A90 isn’t different. It boasts an all-screen design with a teardrop notch display. The phone obviously brings design improvements, and we are glad Samsung is no more using a flipping camera, first seen on the Galaxy A80. The back of the phone seems to be made out of glass and a triple-camera setup is clearly visible. A fingerprint scanner is missing, meaning the handset could have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Full details of the Galaxy A90 5G aren’t available, but we already know a lot about the smartphone. The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core processor which is believed to be the Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a triple camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP and 8MP supporting sensors and the 32MP selfie camera. While the battery size is unknown, the phone is likely to support fast charging at 25W.

As far as the launch date is concerned, the Galaxy A90 5G should see daylight in September alongside three more rumoured phones. We are not sure if Samsung brings the 5G variant of the Galaxy A90 to India. 5G services are expected to begin in India next year. However, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A90 should be made available in India, if Samsung is making one.