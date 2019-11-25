Galaxy A81 could be the S-Pen bearing Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Here’s why

Samsung is currently working on multiple A-series devices for 2020 as well as premium offerings like the Galaxy S11, S11 Lite, and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. However, a new report by Sammobile suggests that the Galaxy A81 and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be the same smartphone.

Advertising

The publication reported that the South Korean giant is working on a mysterious model number– SM-AN815F, which marks the first time Samsung has used the SM-ANxxxx moniker. It has been speculated that the new model number could denote the Galaxy A81 which might be an S-Pen bearing Galaxy Note 10 Lite and there is a strong reason for this.

It has been reported earlier that the Galaxy A51 is known internally as the SM-A515, the Galaxy A71 is known as the SM-A715, and the Galaxy A91 is known as the SM-A915, so it makes sense for the Galaxy A81 to be named as the SM-A815. However, the company is not developing any device with this model name. Instead, there is a device which has been known internally as SM-AN815F.

Usually, the company goes with SM-Gxxxx for Galaxy S-series, SM-Axxxx for Galaxy A-series smartphones, and SM-Nxxxx for Galaxy Note devices. The Galaxy Fold was developed internally using the SM-Fxxxx moniker but the new moniker SM-ANxxxx doesn’t fall in any of the categories.

Advertising

Either the SM-ANxxxx moniker denotes a totally new line of product or it combines the two existing lineups– Galaxy A and Galaxy Note. The latter makes more sense because Samsung has to follow up the Galaxy A80 with a Galaxy A81 in 2020 but since there is no smartphone with the model number SM-A815, we believe that the Galaxy A81 is the smartphone with SM-AN815F. So, there is a pretty good chance that the rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Lite device is the Galaxy A81 with an S-Pen.

Other rumours suggest that the Galaxy A81 or the Galaxy Note 10 lite will come with a minimum of 8GB of RAM accompanied with 128GB of internal storage. It is said to run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box and carry a big screen like its predecessor A80 (6.7-inch AMOLED display). It is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor or Samsung could wait for the Snapdragon 735 to use in the upcoming smartphone.