Galaxy A50s, A30s: Samsung brings triple cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner to mid-range smartphones

Samsung has launched two new mid-range smartphones – Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s- in India. Both smartphones will bring cutting edge features like a triple camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner to mid-range smartphones.

Speaking of phones, the Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and has the in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 9610 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with microSD card support.

The phone also features three cameras on the back, a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth camera. The A50 comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A30s, on the other hand, gets a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity V display. Like the Galaxy A50s, the A30s has three cameras on the back. However, the camera’s specifications are a bit different. The setup consists of a 25MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and 5MP depth camera.

Other features of the Galaxy A30s include an Exynos 7904 processor, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, microSD card slot, a 4000mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The latest smartphones could attract more price sensitive consumers in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market. And bringing in new customers is important for Samsung, as it faces tough competition from Chinese players like Xiaomi and Realme.

Both Galaxy A50s and Galaxy 30s will hit retail shelves starting today. Samsung hasn’t revealed prices of its latest Galaxy A-series yet.