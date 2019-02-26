From Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to OnePlus, here are all the 5G phones launched at MWC 2019

The 2019 edition of the Mobile World Congress has well and truly ushered in the 5G era. If 5G phones were an add on announcement for companies till now, the four-day show in Barcelona has brought it centrestage, underlining advantages over 4G/LTE.

Advertising

With the commercial rollout of 5G expected later this year for some developed markets, many handset makers and telecom companies showcased smartphones and 5G-related technologies at MWC 2019. Players like Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Oppo and even OnePlus showcased their first-generation 5G smartphones at the Mobile World Congress.

Here’s a list of all 5G smartphones either announced or showcased at MWC 2019.

Huawei Mate X

The Mate X drew a lot of attention at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The ultra-premium phone is not just foldable, but also supports 5G. Huawei has been able to launch a 5G-enabled foldable smartphone shows its expertise in wireless networks. Keep in mind that Huawei is the world’s biggest provider of telecommunications equipment.

Advertising

Huawei’s Mate X runs on the Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 chipset, which supports 5G. Huawei said the super fast chipset will allow users to download a 1 gigabyte movie in just 3 seconds.

Maybe, because of the 5G tech in it, the Mate X doesn’t come cheap. The 5G foldable phone will start at a price of Euro 2299 (or approx $2600), and will be available in the middle of 2019.

LG V50 ThinQ

LG’s first 5G smartphone is the V50 ThinQ, and not the G8 ThinQ. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and features Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem. It sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The V50 ThinQ has a 4000mAh battery and a liquid-cooling chamber to keep everything cool. Other notable features of LG V50 ThinQ include a secondary 6.2-inch an optional detachable display that enhances the screen space.

Pricing and release date for the LG V50 haven’t been announced yet. It will be released on Sprint in the US sometime within the first half of 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi too launched a 5G-ready version of Mi Mix 3 at Mobile World Congress. The slider phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. The phone sports a 6.39-inch 2,340 x 1,080 FHD+ AMOLED display and has a 3800mAh battery.

During the launch event in Barcelona, it showed a live demo with a 5G phone call using a network provided by Orange Spain. The Mi Mix 3 5G will launch in May, with a starting price of €599.

OnePlus 5G prototype smartphone

OnePlus is committed to launch a 5G smartphone in the coming months. And to create the hype around the device, the Chinese company showed a prototype of its 5G handset at MWC.

To keep the design secret, OnePlus intentionally covered the smartphone in a large white box. We only got to see the screen, which appears to have a 21:9 aspect ratio, similar to the Sony Xperia 1.

While OnePlus isn’t ready to reveal much about the 5G device at this point, but we do know that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and the X50 5G modem. OnePlus has confirmed that its 5G smartphone will launch “before the end of May”.

Oppo 5G phone

BBK-owned Oppo also showed off its 5G handset on the Qualcomm stand at Mobile World Congress 2019. The company has already confirmed that the phone is running Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 with the X50 modem. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the smartphone. Expect Oppo’s 5G smartphone to launch sometime in the second-quarter of 2019.

Advertising

ZTE Axon Pro 5G

In a surprise announcement, ZTE announced the Axon 10 Pro 5G as its first 5G smartphone. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and an SDX50 modem. The phone has been confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back as well as a waterdrop-style notch. ZTE says that the Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in Europe and China during the first half of 2019.