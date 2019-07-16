Forget budget friendly, Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro will cost Rs 4,80,000

Xiaomi will be launching its new flagship smartphone the Redmi K20 Pro in India tomorrow. Now, the company has confirmed that it will be launching a special variant of the Redmi K20 Pro priced at Rs 4,80,000 along with the normal variant of the device.

Advertising

The company via its official Redmi India Twitter account has posted a tweet stating that a special variant of the Redmi K20 Pro will be launched tomorrow. Along with the tweet, it posted an image showing a gold-finish back with a diamond-clad logo depicting the alphabet “K”.

Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain also took to Twitter, to call this new Redmi K20 Pro variant “something out of the world.”

As of now, we don’t know if Xiaomi will make this special gold variant of the K20 Pro available to users alongside the normal K20 and K20 Pro smartphones or is it only a device they will showcase.

Advertising

Also Read: Redmi K20 series India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an integrated in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB internal storage.

Mi fans! Tomorrow, we’ll be unveiling a very special version of the #RedmiK20Pro… worth ₹4.8 LAKHS! 😮 What’s gonna be so special about this device, you ask? RT if you want to know more! #BelieveTheHype 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UrluJgJj0F — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 16, 2019

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging technology.

On the back, Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.