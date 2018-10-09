For Google, Pixel 3 will be the ultimate test to break into the hardware game

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch tonight in New York. For Google this is a big test in the hardware business.

On Tuesday morning, here in New York, Google will launch its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the devices that will potentially challenge the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9 in the high-end of the smartphone market. There is no doubt that Google’s key product refresh is a hotly-debated topic among tech enthusiasts. But as someone who is closely monitoring Google’s moves, I am more interested in how much the Pixel 3 may have an impact on the smartphone market, positively or negatively.

Despite all the attention and hype, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL won’t be the best-selling smartphones to be released this year. Yes, they will be acknowledged as the best Android devices to recommend, but many people would rather buy a Galaxy S9+ or the Note 9. Does that matter to Google? Not really, if you ask me.

As per CMR Mobile Handset Market Review, Google could managed to ship around a lakh Pixel 2 and 2XL smartphones, put together in India till date. That number itself shows that Google Pixel 2 series wasn’t a success based on the numbers provided by CMR to indianexpress.com

Let’s put this way: the sales of Pixel-branded phones doesn’t really matter to Google at the moment neither it has any ambition to compete with Apple or Samsung in the premium smartphone market. The idea behind having a Pixel-branded smartphone is to showcase the true power of Android and there is no better way than having a premium smartphone designed to do just that.

The Pixel appears to be a part of Google’s strategy to put software on the forefront through the hardware. This way Google has a tight control over both software and hardware.

“Since its very initial foray into smartphones with the Nexus, Google has not had a sharp focus on hardware, instead being content with pushing Android OS”, Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), explains to indianexpress.com over email.

“While the move helped Android become the most significant OS in the world, Google’s lack of focus on building critical supply chain partnerships, or the in-house talent, meant it did not have the depth to build great smartphones with must-have features, or even so, to scale-up to meet potential consumer demand. So, when they hit the market, Google’s smartphones, despite boasting of stock Android, lacked the design aesthetic, the must-have features and the edge to compete with others”, he explains.

Last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were fairly decent smartphones. They featured a single camera and even then the phones managed to beat out the competition on the imaging front. The phones were also the first ones to receive the latest version of Android OS. This shows that Google was right to have a branded smartphone to showcase the best of Android.

The truth is also that a long list of hardware issues had a negative impact on the sales of Pixel 2 series. The OLED screen on the larger Pixel 2 XL suffered from burn-in problems, some displays had dull colours and a blue shift, other units made clicking sounds whenever the NFC chip was accessed, and some models had audio recording issues.

Pixel 2’s issues show that it’s not going to be an easy ride for Google in the hardware business. That controversy still continues to haunt the company, and it’s a reminder that a brand like Google could also go wrong.

Many believe that Google should have taken more time to perfect the devices and then launched them in the market. But Google had previously worked with OEMs on the Nexus lineup of devices; also, it once owned Motorola. So the Pixel 2’s issues seem to suggest that there was serious quality control issues with the devices, and it is something the company needs to address internally if it wants to avoid the backlash again.

Keep in mind that Google last year bought HTC’s smartphone team, which has 2,000 employees, for $1.1 billion.

Google Pixel 2018 event: Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate tablet, Home Hub, and more

“Google would need to take a leaf out of Microsoft’s acquisition playbook and come up with a string of acquisitions that would provide it with the talent necessary to build a competitive edge in the hypercompetitive smartphone market”, says Prabhu.

To make a dent in the premium smartphone market, Google will need to come up with a new way to sell a product that matters more than anything else. It’s previous generation smartphones have failed to get the attention — despite having the best hardware and software.

Apple is so successful in selling hardware because it has a unique way of telling a story. It’s done a great job of it. Google has long held the position as one of the most innovative tech companies, but we are increasingly wondering what’s stopping the tech behemoth from rethinking the ultimate smartphone.

“The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could potentially be the best smartphones from the Google stable, thanks to the full integration of the HTC R&D talent into Google”, believes Prabhu, adding that the new Pixels should come with more reliable hardware than the previous iterations of the Pixel.

“More than the hardware, Google’s focus has been on its AI-based photography. Last year, the Pixel 2’s imaging capabilities were the best, and beyond any offered by Apple, Samsung and the rest. However, since then, the competition has moved far ahead, and it will be interesting to see how Google responds this time around with the Pixel 3”, he said.

Making an impact in the smartphone market is not as easy as it appears to be. Agreed, the Pixel is a new brand — but Google has done little to invest in marketing and distribution of the devices. That’s the reason why the Pixel-branded smartphones continue to appeal to the geek community and early adopters. Will that change with the Pixel 3? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The author is in New York at invite of Google India

