If you are planning to buy foldable and dual-screen phones, consider these options

Foldable and dual screen smartphones have been around for a while, even if they seem like a new trend today. However, these devices which were once considered no lesser than futuristic, are slowly becoming more commonly and commercially available. The prices of folding, or dual screen phones phones today are slowly getting closer to those of regular flagships.

Galaxy Z Flip 3

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is considered by many to be the best folding phone you can buy right now even though it may not be the most powerful or feature the largest screen. This is because the Galaxy Z Flip 3 strikes a good balance between technological innovation, specifications and price.

The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It also features a 1.9-inch cover display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a dual 12MP rear camera setup and a single 10MP front camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The face of folding devices amongst the options you have available in India today is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s most advanced foldable smartphone-tablet hybrid. The Fold 3 comes with a 7.6 inch AMOLED inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. There is a 6.2-inch outer display which also features 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB. There is a triple 12MP rear camera setup and two front cameras, the latter 4MP one being an under display camera sensor under the main inner display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the latest in the series, yesteryear’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also a great device. It misses out on the S-Pen support and the IP certification but it does offer a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display on the inside and a 6.23-inch cover display.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 965 and comes in 12GB RAM and 256/512GB variants. You get two front cameras on each of the two displays as well as a 12MP triple rear camera. A 4,500mAh battery keeps the device going.

Galaxy Z Flip

The original Galaxy Flip did what the Moto Razr could not do and became the first foldable phone that people could actually consider buying without feeling the lack of power in terms of specifications. Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ the phone features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone also comes with a 1.1-inch outer display for basic use while its 6.7-inch main AMOLED display folds in half. There is a dual 12MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front camera along with a 3,300mAh battery.

Moto Razr 5G

The Moto Razr is one of the first devices with a foldable screen. While it isn’t very powerful, being the only phone on this list to not feature a flagship level processor and a rather small 2,800mAh battery, the phone is still a decent performer and a good looking device.

Specifications include the Snapdragon 765G on the 5G variant. The phone also comes with a 6.2-inch main foldable display with a 48MP main camera on the back and a 20Mp front camera.

Microsoft Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo hasn’t launched yet in India, but remains available to buy on Amazon unofficially. More of a tablet than a phone, the Surface Duo can accommodate a SIM card and do everything a phone can. The device features two 1800×1350 5.6-inch screens that open up to form a large 8.1-inch display.

The dual screen device also features a Snapdragon 855 with 6GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage. There is a single 11MP camera on the Duo that acts as both the primary and secondary camera. It is powered by a 3,577mAh battery.