Flipkart Super Value Week: Up to Rs 9,999 off on Honor smartphones

Honor is offering deals on select smartphones during Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale from April 23 to April 29. During the promotional sale, buyers can avail discounts on 10 Honor smartphone variants and save up to Rs 9,999 on a single smartphone.

Advertising

During the offer period, buyers can get their Honor devices insured through the ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ offer for Rs 99, which covers screen damage, water damage, hardware & software defects along with convenient pick and drop facility.

Buyers looking for an upgrade can exchange their old smartphones and avail additional discount from Rs 250 to Rs 1,000 using the ‘Surprise Exchange Offer’.

The sale will feature Honor 9N’s 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant at Rs 11,999 along with Honor 9 Lite having 4GB and 64GB dual selfie-camera phone at a price of Rs 9,999.

Advertising

Additionally, buyers can avail discounts on Honor 10 Lite, Honor 7A, Honor 7S and Honor 9i devices.

The Honor 10 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is selling at Rs 11,999. The device is priced at Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will be sold at Rs 13,999, down from its MRP of Rs 16,999.

Honor 9 Lite with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, is available at Rs 8,499, as compared to its MRP of Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB variant will be on sale at Rs 9,999, down from its MRP of Rs 16,999.

Honor 9N 3GB RAM+32GB storage is available at Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM+64GB variant is being offered at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM+128 GB storage variant is being sold for Rs 11,999.

Also read Honor 20 Pro image leak reveals camera prowess of ‘OnePlus 7 Pro’ rival

Honor 7A with 3GB RAM+32 GB internal storage which comes with an MRP of Rs 10,999 is being offered at Rs 7,499. Honor 7S with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 5,999, while Honor 9i with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 10,999.