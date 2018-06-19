Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals, offers on Google Pixel 2, Moto X4 etc

During the Flipkart Super Value Week sale, the e-retailer is offering Buyback guarantee value on Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2 During the Flipkart Super Value Week sale, the e-retailer is offering Buyback guarantee value on Google Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 2

Flipkart is hosting its seven-day ‘Super value week’ sale that kicked off on June 18 and will continue till June 24. During the sale, the leading e-retailer is offering a massive discount, cashback and huge buyback value on smartphones including the premium Google Pixel 2, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and more. In addition, HDFC Bank users are eligible for No Cost EMI as well.

With buyback guarantee, prospective buyers can avail the Pixel 2 128GB model at an effective price of Rs 10,999 against its MRP of Rs 70,000. However, to get this offer, consumers first need to purchase the buyback guarantee policy at Rs 199 along with the handset. On making the purchase, they will get an exchange value of Rs 42,000 within a period of 6-8 months. Here is how it works-

Google’s flagship smartphone, Pixel 2 has a list price of Rs 70,000. During the Super Value sale, Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 9001 that brings the phone’s price down to Rs 60,999. Additionally, HDFC credit and debit cardholders can get an extra cashback of Rs 8000. With the HDFC cashback, the price of the Pixel 2 lowers down to Rs 52,999. By purchasing Flipkart’s Buyback guarantee policy at Rs 199, users will further get an assured exchange value of Rs 42000 between 6 to 8 months period. Thus the buyer ends up paying just Rs 10,999 effectively for the Pixel 2 smartphone.

Alongside the Pixel 2 128GB storage model, Flipkart is also offering buyback value of Rs 37,000 on Pixel 2 XL 64GB model and Rs 44,000 on the 128GB storage model.

Similar buyback value scheme is available on Apple flagship iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus as well. The handsets can be availed with a buyback value of up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,200 respectively.

Moto X4 which comes for an MRP of Rs 22,999 can also be bought for an effective price of Rs 6999 during the sale. Similar to the Pixel 2 offer, users will have to buy Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee policy at Rs 199 along with the phone. On making the purchase, Flipkart will give an assured exchange value of Rs 16,000 within a period of 6-8 months. Other smartphones eligible for Flipkart buyback offer include Moto G6 Play, Moto Z2 Force and Redmi Note 5.

