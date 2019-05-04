Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Top five smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Flipkart is hosting its Summer Carnival sale from May 4 to May 7. During the sale, the site will also offer deals and discounts on mobile phones, in addition to electronics and accessories such as laptops, tablets, smart devices, cameras, and more. For those looking to buy a phone on a budget, the e-commerce site has listed deals on phones under Rs 20,000 as well.

Advertising

For instance, Poco F1 can be bought with offers, while Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus get discounts. Realme 2 Pro will get off during the sale. The newer Realme 3 Pro sale will be held at 12 noon on May 6. Let us take a look at the top deals on mobiles under Rs 20,000 under Flipkart’s Summer Carnival sale.

Watch: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro review

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Poco F1 at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Poco F1 recently got a price cut of Rs 2,000 on its 6GB RAM+128GB storage model, which will be available at Rs 20,999. The 6GB+64GB variant can be bought for Rs 19,999, while the and 8GB+256GB will cost Rs 27,999 respectively.

Poco F1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999. Poco F1 is one of the cheapest devices to come with flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. It features 6.18-inch IPS LCD display and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging. Poco F1 gets dual rear cameras and a 20MP front camera. Read our full review of Poco F1.

Advertising

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at a starting price of Rs 11,999

The 4GB RAM model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro gets Rs 2,000 off and is selling at a price of Rs 11,999. It was launched at Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM model is selling at Rs 13,999, down from the launch price of Rs 15,999. The internal storage for both the RAM models is 64GB.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro succeeds the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the new phone comes with a slightly bigger display with a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It also has two front cameras, compared to one on the previous phone and P2i coating for splash resistant. Read our full review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Nokia 6.1 Plus at a price of Rs 12,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched at Rs 15,999, though it is available for Rs 12,999 on the site. The price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The phone is a good buy, thanks to its classic design, stock Android approach, and a decent camera.

In terms of design, the phone users glass on both the front and the back, beautifully blending the classic and modern design together. The 16MP+ 5MP rear cameras capture good shots with excellent colours and details. However, the highlight is the stock Android OS, which is clean and easy to use. Read our full review of Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 10,990

Realme 2 Pro (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) can be bought at a pice of Rs 10,990, down from Rs 11,990. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 12,990, instead of Rs 13,990. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant also gets Rs 1,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 14,990.

Realme 2 Pro is among the best budget options, thanks to its sharp display, modern design, brilliant imaging sensors, and capable processing hardware. The phone gets a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 16MP+2MP rear cameras, and 16MP front camera. Read our full review of Realme 2 Pro.

Flipkart Summer Carnival sale: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 can be bought at Rs 11,999 for the base storage model of 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 13,999. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor like the Realme 2 Pro.

It sports a plastic body design with a 3D glass like finish at the back, which looks premium for its price. In our review, we liked the phone’s 5,000mAh battery life, performance, as well as 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. Read our review of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.