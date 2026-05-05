Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000

With Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale approaching, these five recent launches could be worth a closer look before making an upgrade decision. (Express Image)

With Flipkart’s much-anticipated SASA LELE Sale approaching, the sub Rs 25,000 smartphone segment is drawing attention from buyers looking to upgrade without moving to the premium territory.

What was once seen as the mid-range category has now become one of the most competitive spaces in the market, with brands offering features that until recently were largely associated with higher-priced devices.

As the sale season nears, several recently launched models stand out as strong contenders. Here is a look at the smartphones that are under Rs 25,000

Realme P4 Power 5G: starts at Rs 23,999

Realme has introduced its P4 Power 5G with a clear focus on battery life. The phone has what the company calls India’s biggest 10,001mAh battery built using silicon-carbon anode technology. Despite the large battery, the device measures 9.08mm in thickness and weighs 219g.