Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2026: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000

With Flipkart’s much-anticipated SASA LELE Sale approaching, the sub Rs 25,000 smartphone segment is drawing attention from buyers looking to upgrade without moving to the premium territory.
What was once seen as the mid-range category has now become one of the most competitive spaces in the market, with brands offering features that until recently were largely associated with higher-priced devices.
As the sale season nears, several recently launched models stand out as strong contenders. Here is a look at the smartphones that are under Rs 25,000
Realme has introduced its P4 Power 5G with a clear focus on battery life. The phone has what the company calls India’s biggest 10,001mAh battery built using silicon-carbon anode technology. Despite the large battery, the device measures 9.08mm in thickness and weighs 219g.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and is paired with realme’s HyperVision+ AI chip. It supports up to 18GB of Dynamic RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, and Realme is pitching the smartphone as a gaming-focused device with support for 90fps gameplay in BGMI and 120fps in Free Fire.
The device gets a 50MP dual rear camera along with an 8MP front camera and comes in three colour options, which are TransOrange, TransSilver and TransBlue. The gadget is available across the Realme website and Flipkart.
Vivo T4 5G emphasises day-to-day usability and long battery life. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor and features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, along with 128GB and 256 GB storage options.
A major feature here is the 7,300mAh battery, which is paired with 90W fast charging. The device includes a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and is available in 2 colours – Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey. The device is available on Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and other retail outlets.
The realme P4 is positioned with a focus on performance and battery capacity and comes with a dual-chip that combines the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor with a Pixelworks GPU. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and brightness of up to 4,500nits.
The 7,000mAh battery is paired with 80W fast charging. According to the company, the battery can reach 50 per cent charge in around 25 minutes. It also includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front camera. The phone is available in Steel Gray, Engine Blue and Forge Red. The gadget is available across the Realme website and Flipkart.
OPPO K13 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, expandable by an additional 8GB, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and supports Wet Touch and Glove Mode.
The rear camera consists of a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera uses a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor. The device is powered by a 7000mAh graphite battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. Alongside this, it includes IP65 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is available in Icy Purple and Prism Black.
Motorola has introduced the moto G96 5G, which comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ curved pOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with 8GB RAM, expandable up to 24GB using RAM boost, and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with OIS and a secondary lens, while the front camera is 32MP. The phone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 33W charging. It measures 7.93mm in thickness, weighs 178 grams, and is offered in four colour options.
Alongside the mid-range smartphone deals expected during Flipkart’s SASA LELE Sale, premium devices could also see notable discounts. The iPhone 17, for instance, is expected to be available at an effective price of Rs 71,900, down from its launch price of Rs 82,900 in India. However, this reduced price is likely to be available through a combination of bank offers, exchange bonuses and coupon-based discounts rather than a direct price cut.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)