Flipkart sale: Discounts on Asus phones from Zenfone 5Z, others

Asus has partnered with Flipkart for the latter’s National Shopping Days sale from August 8-10, 2019. During the sale period, Asus’s top-selling smartphones will be available with various deals and offers.

During the Flipkart National Shopping Days sale, the Asus ZenFone 5Z will also be available at a flat discount of Rs 5,000, which will effectively bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, which is currently retailing at Rs 24,999. The bigger 8GB/256GB variant will be available for Rs 23,999. This apart, the Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection Plan will be available for Rs 399.

The Asus 6Z will be also available with an extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000. there’s no other discount apart from the exchange offer. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage. The Asus 6Z comes with a motorized flip-up dual camera (48MP+13MP) module which turns the back camera setup into a front camera. Apart from this, the buyers can also avail Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs 3999 at Rs 599 for the Asus 6Z. They can also avail no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card and credit and debit cards from all banks for a period of three and six months.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be sold at Rs 7,499 for 3GB+32GB variant, Rs 8,499 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 11,499 for 6GB/64GB variant. Apart from this, the Complete Mobile Protection Plan from Flipkart will be available for Rs 99.

Apart from these, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 will be available for Rs 7,499 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 8,999 for 4GB/64GB variant during the sale period. The Complete Mobile Protection Plan from Flipkart will be available at Rs 99. The Asus ZenFone Max M1 will also be sold for Rs 6,499 along with Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection Plan which will cost Rs 99.