Samsung Galaxy S10: Flipkart puts up a ‘notify me’ banner for Samsung’s Unpacked 2019 event

Flipkart has started teasing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 launch on its mobile app. The online shopping portal has added a Galaxy Unpacked 2019 banner in the mobile section of its app.

The banner consists of a ‘notify me’ button, which when clicked will take down the user’s name, email address and phone number to notify them when the launch starts. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco at 11 am PT on February 20, which is 12:30 am IST, February 21.

While the banner suggests the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones might be made available in India exclusively via Flipkart. However, Samsung usually sells its flagships on its own web store and the offline market too.

Samsung, according to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal, is expected to launch four variants under the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones namely Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10E and a Galaxy S10 5G variant. Out of these, the company is expected to bring the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10E to India.

According to earlier leaks and reports, all phones will feature a punch hole sAMOLED display, improved cameras, Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 1TB onboard storage, and OneUI based on Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

The company is also expected to launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone at the event according to another report by The Wall Street Journal. The report states that the device will be called the Galaxy Fold and will be priced around $1,500 (approximately Rs 1,07,000).