Flipkart provides first look of Realme 5s launching alongside Realme X2 Pro on November 20

Realme will be holding a launch event in New Delhi on November 20. The company had earlier confirmed that it will launch its Realme X2 Pro at the event, now Flipkart has confirmed that the company will also be launching its Realme 5s at the event too.

Flipkart has published a teaser page where it gives us a first look at the upcoming device and a few key specification details. Realme 5s will feature a diamond-cut design similar to the one seen in the Realme 5 Pro, it will feature a 48MP quad camera setup on the back, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

The teaser page consists of a “Flipkart Unique” branding, which indicates that the Realme 5s will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The company did not give out details regarding the price or the sale date, both of which we will get to know at the launch event on November 20.

Realme 5s in the teaser image features a quad-rear camera module and a fingerprint sensor on the back. This seems to be a mid-year update to the Realme 5.

Realme might be trying to do what Xiaomi did with its Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7S, with the only difference being the addition of a 48MP camera sensor.

It is being said that the Realme 5s will sport a 48MP primary sensor on the back paired with a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. It will carry the model number RMX1925, which has already been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission).