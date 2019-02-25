Flipkart Month-end Mobile Fest: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M2, Max Pro M1 and more on discount

Flipkart is hosting Month-end Mobile Fest to offer discounts on a range of smartphones from February 25 to February 28. Asus has also partnered with the platform to offer discounts on its existing smartphones on Flipkart including the Asus Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and more.

Advertising

Apart from the discounts offered on smartphones during the Flipkart Month-end Mobile Fest, customers can avail No Cost EMI offered by the platform on select debit and credit cards, exchange offer and more. We are listing best deals on Asus smartphones which are available during the offer period.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z first look

Asus smartphones on discount at Flipkart Month-end Mobile Fest

Zenfone 5Z: Asus is providing a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage variant of Zenfone 5Z. The phone is available for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 36,999.

Zenfone Max Pro M2: During the Flipkart Month-end Mobile Fest, the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant of Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 11,999 instead of the original selling price of Rs 12,999. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version is available for Rs 13,999 instead of selling price of Rs 14,999.

Zenfone Max Pro M1: All the variants of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 are on a discount during sale. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage version of Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available for Rs 8,499 instead of original selling price of Rs 9,999, the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version is available for Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 11,999, and the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage version is available for Rs 12,499 instead of the original price of Rs 13,999.

Zenfone Max M2: Both the models of Zenfone Max M2, that is 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM, 64GB storage are available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Zenfone Lite L1: During the Flipkart sale event, Asus Zenfone Lite L1 is also available at a discount. The phone is available for Rs 4,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Advertising

Apart from the discount at Asus phones, devices like Honor 9N, Poco F1, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy A7, Samsung Galaxy S9, LG V30+, LG G7 ThinQ are at a discount on Flipkart right now.