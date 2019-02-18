Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1 and more

Starting tomorrow, Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform till February 23, 2019. During the sale period, users can avail discounts on mobile phones like Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme C1, Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V11, LG V30+, Asus Zenfone 5Z, LG G7 ThinQ and more.

Users can also avail a 10 per cent additional discount on any smartphone with Axis Bank credit or debit cards. The additional discount is also applicable to EMI transactions.

Best offers at Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale

Realme 2 Pro: The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option of Realme 2 Pro (original MRP was Rs 13,990) will be available for Rs 11,990 during the Flipkart sale. Recently, the device was available for Rs 12,990 after a price cut, so the actual discount would be Rs 1000. The discount price includes Rs 1,000 off for those who are prepaying for the phone. So it looks like if one were to go for cash on delivery they might get the phone at Rs 11,990.

Redmi Note 6 Pro: The 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro (launched at Rs 13,999) will be available for Rs 12,999, which is a discount of Rs 1000 from the launch price. Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a discount ahead of the upcoming launch of the Redmi Note 7, which will be released in India on February 28.

Realme C1: The 2GB variant of Realme C1 will be available at its original launch price of Rs 6,999 (MRP is listed as Rs 8,990) during the sale period. In November 2018, the phone received a price hike and was being sold for Rs 7,999. This is a budget smartphone from the Realme brand.

Yu Ace: Micromax’s Yu Ace phone will be available for Rs 4,999 (MRP Rs 4,999), down Rs 1,000 on the previous sale price of Rs 5,999.

Poco F1: During the sale period, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Poco F1 will be sold for Rs 17,999 (MRP Rs 21,999), whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version will be up for grab for Rs 20,999 (MRP Rs 24,999). Poco F1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999.

Devices like Samsung Galaxy S8 (offer price Rs 30,990), Oppo F9 Pro (offer price Rs 21,990), Vivo V11 (offer price Rs 19,990), Asus Zenfone 5Z (offer price Rs 21,999), LG G7 ThinQ (offer price Rs 27,999), Vivo Nex (offer price Rs 39,999), and Oppo R17Pro (offer price Rs 45,990) are also available at a discounted price.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza page also hints at upcoming deals on iPhone. As of now, iPhone XR, iPad Pro and MacBook Air are available at a discounted price on Amazon India during Apple Fest which will be active till February 21, 2019.