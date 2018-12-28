Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, more budget mobiles

Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza sale till December 29 with offers on mobiles across various price segments. People who make purchases using their SBI credit card during the sale can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Those looking to buy a budget smartphone under Rs 15,000, can go for options like Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and more.

Apple iPhone SE, which is the most affordable iPhone model right now, is up for grabs at around Rs 17,000. Let us take a look at deals on budget smartphones during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale:

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Nokia 6.1 Plus at a price of Rs 14,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus is listed for a price of Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model. The phone stands out for its glass back design and a bigger 5.8-inch display into a compact body feels like a major upgrade over Nokia 6.

There’s a rectangular notch on top of the screen, though it can not be disabled, which can be annoying for some users. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, which delivers decent performance.

The dual 16MP+5MP rear cameras capture good shots with excellent colours in bright outdoors. Another plus is the stock Android experience, which a lot of people would prefer over heavily skinned UIs.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 11,591

Realme 2 Pro is one of the best mid-budget smartphones to buy right now and it will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,591, down from Rs 13,990. This includes 10 per cent SBI credit card instant discount. In addition, buyers can also avail extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders and no cost EMI up to three months.

Realme 2 Pro price in India is Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,990, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 17,990 respectively.

Also read: Realme 2 Pro review: At Rs 13,990, impressive camera and capable performance

Realme 2 Pro impressed us with its performance and excellent dual rear cameras for its price. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a stylish design and an elegant display with a dewdrop notch.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a good option to consider, thanks to a solid performance and excellent dual-rear cameras for the price. The phone has similar specifications as its successor, Redmi Note 6 Pro, except for a bigger display, dual front cameras and a splash resistant coating.

Specifications of Redmi Note 5 Pro are 5.99-inches FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, 12MP+5MP rear cameras, 20MP front camera with LED flash and 4000 mAh battery.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Motorola One Power at a price of Rs 14,999

Motorola One Power can be bough at a price of Rs 14,999 during the sale, down from Rs 15,999. This price is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone with a 6.2-inch screen and 5,000mAh battery is targeted for those users who prefer a phone with a large display and huge battery.

Motorola One Power is elegant and the Android One phone runs an uncluttered UI, we observed in our review. The phone manages to render smooth output with barely any lag even with heavy duty tasks. However, camera is a department where the phone falters.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Apple iPhone SE at a price of Rs 16,999

Though Apple iPhone SE will cost slightly higher than Rs 15,000, it is one of the cheapest iPhone models to buy in India. However, the price is for 32GB storage model, which might seem less. It has a small 4-inch display and 12MP rear camera, which produces good results. It is powered by an older A9 chipset, but performance should not be an issue.