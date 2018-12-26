Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Realme 2 Pro will be available at a discounted price during Flipkart’s ‘Mobiles Bonanza’ sale from December 26 to December 29. The budget Realme C1 as well as Realme 2 will also be available with discounts and offers. The Realme devices can be bought with bank offers as well as no cost EMI and mobile protection plan from Flipkart. Let us take a look at all the deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme 2 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale:

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Realme 2 Pro deals and discounts

Realme 2 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,591, down from Rs 13,990 if one considers all offers. This includes 10 per cent instant discount for SBI Bank credit card users. This bank offers can be availed on purchase of Realme C1 and Realme 2 as well. More offers on Realme 2 Pro include extra Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders and no cost EMI up to three months.

Realme 2 Pro price in India is Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,990, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 17,990 respectively. Realme 2 Pro is one of the best mid-budget smartphones to buy right now, thanks to its impressive performance and excellent dual rear cameras for its price. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a stylish design and an elegant display with a dewdrop notch.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Realme C1 deals and discounts

Realme C1 will also be available with offers. It can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 6,749.1, which includes 10 per cent instant discount for SBI credit card users. In addition, users can avail complete mobile protection one year by Flipkart Protect at Rs 99.

Realme C1 has an impressive performance, camera and battery at Rs 7,999 as we observed in our review. The phone sports a glass-like design with plastic frame and back panel. It is also one of the cheapest smartphones to sport a notched display for those who are interested. It gets Snapdragon 450 processor, 13MP rear camera, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Realme 2 deals and discounts

Realme 2 can be bought with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card and no cost EMI up to six months. The mobile protection plan at Rs 99 is valid for Realme 2 as well. Realme 2 price in India is Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 10,990. The phone has good design and battery performance. The performance is good when it comes to daily usage.