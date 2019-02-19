Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Apple iPhone XR at Rs 67,999, iPhone SE, iPhone X discounts

Flipkart is hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform till February 23. The sale also has some deals on Apple’s iPhones and the one that stands out is the iPhone XR being listed at Rs 67,999 down from the original price of Rs 76,900. Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max also have discounts during the Flipkart sale. Apple’s iPhone SE is the cheapest option on the list with a price of Rs 16,999. Here’s a look at all the iPhone deals on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR at Rs 67,999

Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 64,999 during the sale down from Rs 76,900 which is the original price. However when one on clicks on the Flipkart banner, which shows this price, and goes to the iPhone XR listing, the price is Rs 67,999. It is unclear how one will get the phone at Rs 64,999 as the banner claims.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,750 off on exchange for the iPhone XR along with no cost EMI and 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Debit and Credit cards.

If you are upgrading from an iPhone 8 Plus, you will get Rs 13,750 discount for exchange value and this will bring the price to Rs 54,349, according to the Flipkart website. There’s an additional Rs 100 charge for pickup of the older phone.

Watch our video review of iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR has all the features of the iPhone XS, though it does not sport an OLED display or the dual-camera at the back. The iPhone XR has a single 12MP camera, though it comes with the Portrait mode. It also runs the A12 Bionic chipset, which powers the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR comes with Face ID as well.

Apple iPhone SE at Rs 16,999

This is the cheapest iPhone on the list. The iPhone SE at Rs 16,999 has a 12MP rear camera, which is still better than many of the budget and mid-range phones in the market. The iPhone SE also comes with a smaller 4-inch display, which might appeal to some users. However, the iPhone SE comes with only 32GB storage space, which is a compromise in 2019.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max starting at Rs 94,900

Apple’s 2018 iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are getting Rs 5000 discount on Flipkart. The iPhone XS starts at Rs 94,900 during the sale, instead of Rs 99,900 which is the original MRP. The bigger iPhone XS Max is available at Rs 1,04,900 instead of Rs 1,09,900 launch price.

Even with the discount, the iPhone XS series is one of the most expensive in the market. However, if you were hoping for some discounts on the iPhone XS, well this is the best that is available right now.

Apple iPhone 6s, 6 and iPhone 7 discounts

The older iPhones all have discounts and these might be appealing for those who want an iPhone at a budget. The iPhone 6 is cheapest one with a 4.7-inch screen as the price tag is Rs 21,999, however the storage is limited to Rs 32GB. The iPhone 6s is starting at Rs 27,999 in the sale. Again, the 32GB storage is not such a good idea.

The iPhone 7 at Rs 37,999 is one of the better deals to consider, considering it has a better 12MP camera, though the iPhone 6s also has a 12MP camera. The iPhone 7 Plus however, comes with a dual-camera option of 12MP+12MP, which supports Portrait mode. However, it starts at a much higher price of Rs 51,999 on Flipkart for just 32GB storage.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X discounts

Apple iPhone 8 is starting at Rs 56,999 for the 64GB storage version with the A11 Bionic chipset. The phone has a 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera and despite the higher price tag is a better option than the older iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 8 Plus, which has a dual camera is still pricey at Rs 66,999.

The iPhone X is also listed on Flipkart for Rs 89,999. This is actually one of the better deals, considering this variant has 256GB total storage, which is a lot more than the base 64GB storage one is getting on the iPhone XS at Rs 94,900.