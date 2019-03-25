Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale 2019: Discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, more mobiles under Rs 20,000

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 2019: Flipkart is hosting its Mobile Bonanza sale from March 25 to March 28 with deals on smartphones like Poco F1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Nokia 6.1 Plus Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro and more budget smartphones. In addition, people who shop using their Axis Bank credit card can avail five per cent instant discount.

Advertising

As part of offers, people can exchange their old mobile to get extra Rs 500 off. Other deals include no cost EMI, Flipkart BuyBack Guarantee, as well as its complete mobile protection scheme that covers accidental screen damage, hardware/software issues and water damage. A look at the best deals during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale:

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 11,999

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro both the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants are selling for a price of under Rs 15,000. The storage for the both the models is 64GB.

Advertising

The 4GB model has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is available online starting at Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM variant is selling for Rs 13,999, down from the launch price of Rs 15,999.

The successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a slightly bigger display with a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It also has two front cameras, compared to one on the previous phone and P2i coating for splash resistant. Read our review of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Poco F1 at Rs 19,999

Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB storage model will be available at Rs 20,999, thanks to temporary price cut of Rs 2,000. The 6GB+64GB variant and 8GB+256GB variant can be bought for Rs 19,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively with an additional cashback of Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 respectively on Flipkart.

Poco F1 was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The phone is worth considering as it is one of the cheapest devices to come with flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

It features 6.18-inch IPS LCD display and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 fast charging. Poco F1 gets dual rear cameras and a 20MP front camera. Read our review of Poco F1.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Realme 2 Pro at Rs 11,990

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option of Realme 2 Pro can be bought at a discounted price of 11,990, down from Rs 13,990. The phone sports a modern design with slim bezels, which we liked in our review. The dual rear camera setup offers capable hardware for an affordable price.

Realme 2 Pro packs a Snapdragon 660 processor. Other features include 6.3-inch full HD+ display and dual 16MP+2MP rear cameras. Read our full review of Realme 2 Pro.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 at Rs 11,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at a price of Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 13,999. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor like the Realme 2 Pro.

It sports a plastic body design with a 3D glass like finish at the back, which looks premium for its price. In our review, we like the phone’s 5,000mAh battery life, peformance, as well as 12MP+5MP dual rea cameras. The phone is a good challenger for the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro in the market. Read our review of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Nokia 6.1 Plus at a price of Rs 13,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus is listed for a price of Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model. The phone stands out for its glass back design and a bigger 5.8-inch display into a compact body feels like a major upgrade over Nokia 6.

Advertising

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 processor, which delivers decent performance. The dual 16MP+5MP rear cameras capture good shots with excellent colours in bright outdoors.

Another plus is the stock Android experience, which a lot of people would prefer over heavily skinned UIs. Read our review of Nokia 6.1 Plus.