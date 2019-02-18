Flipkart sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more on discount

Asus has announced that its smartphone will be eligible for discounts during Flipkart’s five day smartphone sale event called Mobiles Bonanza. Flipkart’s sale is starting from February 19, which is tomorrow and will last till February 23. During the sale period, Asus smartphones will be available at discounts up to Rs 8,000.

Apart from the flat discounts on the Asus phones, Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is providing 10 per cent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit card which will be applicable on all devices. EMI transactions done using the Axis bank cards will also be eligible for the 10 per cent additional discount.

Asus smartphones on discount at Flipkart Mobile Bonanza

Zenfone 5Z: Asus is providing a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on all models of Asus Zenfone 5Z. The 6/64GB model will be available for Rs 21,999 instead of the original selling price of Rs 29,999, the 6/128GB model will be sold for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 32,999, and the 8/256GB model will be available for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 36,999.

Zenfone Max Pro M1: All the variants of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be on a discount of Rs 1,500 during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. The 3/32GB version of Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available for Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 9,999, the 4/64GB version will be available for Rs 10,499 instead of Rs 11,999, and the 6/64GB version will be up for grab at Rs 12,499 instead of the original price of Rs 13,999.

Zenfone Max Pro M2: The 3/32GB variant of Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be available for Rs 11,999 instead of the original price Rs 12,999, the 4/64GB version will be available for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999, and the 6/64GB version will be up on sale for Rs 15,999 instead of the original price of Rs 16,999.

Zenfone Max M2: Both the models of Zenfone Max M2, that is 3/32GB and 4/64GB, will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 during the offer period, at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Zenfone Lite L1: Asus is also providing a flat Rs 1,000 discount on Zenfone Lite L1. The phone will be available for Rs 4,999 during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza.