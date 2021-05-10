Flipkart Flagship Fest: Deals on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Motorola razr 5g and Mi 10T

Flipkart’s Flagship Fest is now live and this is a good time for those who wish to upgrade their smartphones. If you’ve been holding out for an Apple device, you can check out all the offers on Flipkart. For those who have always wanted a foldable phone, the festival has some good discounts on the Motorola razr 5G and 4G variants as well. The sale is live till May 14. Here’s a look at the top options to consider.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE

Apple’s iPhone 11 is listed at a price of Rs 48,999 for the 64GB option, while the iPhone XR starts at Rs 36,999. If you were hoping to get an iPhone under Rs 40,000, the older XR is a good bet, and despite the single camera, it is an excellent purchase to consider.

For those who can afford to spend more, the iPhone 11 would be a better pick, given the dual cameras at the back. The iPhone 11 has been one of the best-sellers from Apple, and will continue to get support for the latest version of iOS, given it launched back 2019.

The latest iPhone 12, which starts at Rs 79,900 officially is listed at a price of Rs 77,900, which is a discount of Rs 2000 on the MRP. However, Flipkart is also offering Rs 6,000 discount for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders. This can bring the price down to Rs 71,900 for those who are interested in purchasing the latest iPhone. The iPhone 12 gets a better display compared to the iPhone 11, though it has dual cameras as well.

For those looking for a compact iPhone, the iPhone SE starts at Rs 30,999, while the iPhone 12 mini will cost Rs 66,900 during the sale. The iPhone 12 mini also gets the same HDFC Bank offer of Rs 6,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to Rs 61,900.

Motorola razr 4G and 5G

If you’ve wanted the flip phone from Motorola, this might be a good time to consider buying it. The Motorola razr 4G variant is listed at a price of Rs 54,999 for the 4G option, though remember you are paying for the foldable display out here. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor.

The 5G variant costs Rs 89,999 though and is powered by the Snapdragon 765G version. It originally launched at Rs 1,49,999. Once again, it is the form factor for which you are paying the price.

Mi 10T

Xiaomi’s older flagship the Mi 10T is listed at a price of Rs 34,999 on Flipkart during the sale. The platform is also offering Rs 2500 instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card and credit card EMI transactions which will bring the price down to Rs 32,499. Further, Flipkart is offering a maximum of Rs 20,000 plus on exchange of an older phone, with an extra bonus of Rs 5,000 included which can bring the price down to Rs 27,499. Again, the final price will depend on the phone being exchanged. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 864 processor and comes with a 64MP rear camera.

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is listed at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB version. The phone originally launched at a price of Rs 39,999 and comes with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a 64MP quad-camera at the back and a dual camera at the front as well. The phone is 5G-ready for those who want a future proof device.