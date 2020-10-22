Flipkart begins Dusshera Specials sale, offers price-cuts on smartphones

Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Note 10 Plus (Express File Photos)

Online festive period sales by e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon were a hit as customers went on a shopping spree. Following the overwhelming response of consumers across the country Amazon has already announced that its Great Indian Festival Sale will be live for almost a month whereas Flipkart emphatically affirmed its customers of Dussehra Special Sales soon after the end of its Big Billion days sale.

Under Dusshera Special sales, Flipkart is all set to bring new deals with discounts on mobile phones from various brands. In addition, the sale which has started from today, October 22 will go on till October 28 and will offer a 10 percent discount to Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC customers along with no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and complete mobile protection. Here’s the list of some of the best deals on Mobile phones that are offered by Flipkart.

To begin with, Samsung’s flagship device, Galaxy S20+ with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with Quad HD+ AMOLED display will be available at Rs.49,999 along with no-cost EMI starting from Rs.5,556 per month. In addition, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be available at a discounted price of Rs.59,999 with no cost EMI starting from Rs.6,667 per month.

The 64GB storage variant of Apple iPhone 11 Pro has been listed at Rs.79,999 by Flipkart after slashing its price by Rs.26,601 along with the offering of no-cost EMI starting at Rs.17,767. Besides that, the affordable Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at just Rs.34,999 for the base 64GB variant with no cost EMI from Rs.4,334 per month. Additionally, the 64GB model of the iPhone XR is also available at Rs.44,999 along with no-cost EMI from Rs.5,000.

Other than that, Realme C3 is now available at Rs.7,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant while for its 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage the phone is available at Rs.8,999. Along with that, Realme Narzo 20 Pro is getting a price-cut of Rs.1,000 and will be available at Rs. 13,999 for 6GB RAM And 64GB internal storage.

Further, Poco M2 with a 6GB RAM base model and 5,000 mAh battery will be available at Rs.9,999 for customers making prepaid purchases whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs.11,499 along with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model getting listed at Rs.10,499 after Rs.500 discount. The Poco M2 Pro model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs.13,999. Moreover, the affordable Poco C3 with a 13MP triple camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery is set at Rs.7,999.

Flipkart is also offering Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a discounted price of Rs.8,299 while Redmi 8A dual has been listed at Rs.6,999. On the other hand, Motorola One Fusion+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs.16,999.

