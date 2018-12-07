Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, iPhone XR, Nokia 5.1 Plus and more

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale is officially here and will be on till December 8. The e-commerce platform is offering a range of discounts across products.

Smartphones from the popular budget options like Redmi Note 5 Pro to the super-expensive Apple iPhone XS all have some deals on them, though not all the deals are as good as they might seem on paper.

Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent discount for HDFC Bank account holders across the website, and this includes debit, credit card transactions. Let’s take a look at the deals to keep in mind when picking a smartphone during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro packs quite a punch for its price given the stylish design, and the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor on board. However, there’s no real discount as such on the pricing of all three variants of the Realme 2 Pro.

The base 4GB RAM and 64GB option still starts at Rs 13,990, which was in fact the original launch price. There is however, discount on the ‘Buy with Exchange’ scheme, where users can get up to Rs 13,250 off on exchange with an extra Rs 1000 off over exchange value on select models.

We checked out some options for exchange and with the Redmi Note 5 you can get an extra off worth Rs 4,250, another Rs 1000 discount, which brings the price to Rs 8,840. For the older Redmi Note 4 you will get Rs 3,150 off plus another Rs 1000 discount, which brings the price to Rs 9,940.

Again, this pricing depends on the model being handed over for exchange. Prices of all three Realme 2 Pro variants remain the same as at launch, which is Rs 13,900 for 4GB RAM+64GB, Rs 15,900 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs 17,900 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro has no discount for the Flipkart sale though it will be available on sale today at 12 pm noon. The price is still Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange for those who buy the Redmi Note 6 Pro with this scheme. The HDFC Bank 10% instant discount with debit and credit cards is also valid.

However, the older Redmi Note 5 Pro has a discount during the sale and it starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM option, and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM option. Xiaomi had earlier permanently slashed the prices of both these variants by Rs 1,000.

Redmi Note 5 Pro only lacks the bigger display and the dual-front camera. Both phones have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and if your budget is under Rs 13,000, then this is a solid option to pick.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone X

Now, the new iPhones are very expensive, but there is some discount on offer. Apple’s iPhone’s XR which has 64GB storage will get a Rs 2000 discount, which brings the price to Rs 74,900 from Rs 76,900.

Still the iPhone XR is an expensive proposition, though it comes with the same A12 Bionic chipset as the iPhone XS series. It also comes with a single rear-camera, though Apple has included support for the Portrait mode on this as well.

However, the iPhone X is also listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 79,999 which is discount of nearly Rs 12,431 on the price of Rs 92,430. The iPhone X might be a year old, but if you want the dual-rear cameras, then this is a good bet.

The performance is not a compromise either, and the design of the new iPhone XS and the older variant is similar.

Apple iPhone XS also has some discount, though this is still firmly in the Rs 90,000 plus category. The iPhone XS gets Rs 5000 discount, which means it will cost Rs 94,900 compared to the original price of Rs 99,900. There’s always the exchange offer to get some more discount. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone XS Max remains firmly above the Rs 1 lakh price mark, though yet it has some 4 per cent discount. The base iPhone XS Max will cost Rs 1,04,900, down from the original MRP of Rs 1,09,900.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 7 Plus at Rs 49,900 starts at Rs 49,900 during the sale, which is a pretty good deal. However, there is no exchange offer listed on the website.

Still, the iPhone 7 Plus has very capable dual-rear cameras, and comes with good performance. But keep in mind you are sacrificing storage if you opt for this, since it comes with only 32GB onboard storage. The 128GB variant is close Rs 60,500, which is a very high price for a two year old iPhone.

Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable option in the list of iPhones during Flipkart’s sale. The iPhone SE is being offered at Rs 15,999 and it is still a good performer with a great camera on board. Once again you are stuck with 32GB storage.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Moto X4

One of the more under-rated options, the Moto X4 is a very capable phone and Rs 10,999 this is a steal. The Moto X4 has a premium design, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, very capable rear camera which are 12MP + 8MP in configuration and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 10,400 off on exchange, which is another bonus.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is a good performer in the budget category and is priced at Rs 9,999 during the sale, which is down from the original price of Rs 10, 999. However, this variant only has 32GB storage.

Still Nokia 5.1 Plus is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor and offers capable camera performance for its price.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 XL with 64 GB storage is retailing at Rs 39,999, if you want excellent cameras, then this is best option under Rs 40,000. Plus Google has rolled out the Night Sight Mode and all other features of the Pixel 3 to the older Pixel phones.

The only flaw with the Pixel 2 XL: the display has been a cause of complaint. Still this is a flagship phone with the latest variant of Android, which makes it a good deal.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Poco F1

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco and its Poco F1 flagship will also be available for discount during the sale. Poco F1’s high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option gets a price drop of Rs 5000, the price is Rs 25,999. The Armoured edition for the Poco F1 with Kevlar fiber body will cost Rs 26,999 with a discount of Rs 4000.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Rs 19,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs 21,999 during the sale.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days: Honor 7S, Honor 9N

Honor 7S is priced Rs 5,999 during the sale, which makes it one of the cheapest options to consider from the brand. The Honor 9N gets Rs 3,000 discount and will cost Rs 8,999 during the for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, while the 4GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 10,999. Honor 9N comes with dual-rear cameras, and a good performance on board.