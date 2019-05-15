Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Top offers on Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1, Honor 9N, more mobiles

Flipkart has launched its Big Shopping Days sale from May 15-19 and is offering discounts across various smartphones and accessories. Two key smartphone brands – Realme and Honor are offering discounts on a range of their smartphones. Here is a look at the smartphones that are on discount.

Realme discounts on Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Realme’s popular devices such as the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme C2 are on sale with offers on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale from May 15-19, 2019.

The Realme 3 Pro will be up for sale uring the Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale. Apart from the regular colour variants – Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue, the company has also launched the Lightning Purple colour variant of the smartphone.

The Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage.The smartphone will sell at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM variant will be sold at Rs 16,999.

Apart from the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme 3 will also be available on open sale throughout all days of the Flipkart Big Shopping Day sale with a 10 per cent immediate discount for customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant, Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999.

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with an Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

Realme 2 Pro will be available for sale with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The device is retailing at Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. To recall, Realme had announced in April that the Realme 2 Pro will be sold at a discount of Rs 1,000 making the effective starting price of the device to be Rs 11,990. The phone was launched last year in India for a starting price of Rs 13,990, after which it got a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 pulling the starting price to Rs 12,990.

The Realme 2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C1 is also coming with a flat discount of Rs 500. The device is available in two variants – 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is available at Rs 6,999 and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is retailing at Rs 7,999. The Realme C1 sports 6.2-inch 1520×720 notched display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB RAM.

Both Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will have an additional offer of 10 per cent instant discount for customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Honor discounts on Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Honor is offering deals on select smartphones during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. Customers can save up to Rs 11,000 on eight Honor smartphones, wearables and tablets.

The Flipkart sale features Honor 9N with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which comes with an MRP of Rs 13,999, is available at Rs 8,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the device is available for Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 11,999.

The Honor 9 Lite is available starting at Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is selling at Rs 9,999. The device comes with 5.65-inch full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 659 processor, 13MP+2MP rear camera and front camera, 3,000mAh battery and Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0.

Honor 10 Lite which has 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage is being offered at Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes with 6.21-inch FHD+ FullView display, Kirin 710 processor, 3,400mAh battery and EMUI 9 with Android 9.0 Pie.

The Honor 7s and Honor 7A will be available for Rs 5,499 and Rs 7,499 respectively, the company said. Additionally, buyers can avail discount offers on Honor 8X, Honor 10 Lite Honor 10, Honor 7S, Honor 9N and Honor 9i.