Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Offers on Poco F1, Redmi Note 7S and more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, offers: Flipkart will be hosting the Big Shopping Days sale from July 15-18, 2019. During this four day sale period, customers will be getting an instant discount of 10 per cent on making a payment through SBI credit cards. Also, the Flipkart Plus customers will be getting early access to the sale.

Just like other major sales promotion from the e-commerce major, this sale too will be offering special discounts on various smartphones, TVs and other appliances. Here are some smartphones to look out for:

Redmi Note 7S

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, the Redmi Note 7S will be available starting from Rs 9,999. The smartphone was launched around two months ago and currently sells at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant. There is another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is currently retailing at Rs 12,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ U-shaped notch display with 2340×1080 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor and runs on the company’s MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with 48MP and 5MP dual camera set up at the back and a 13MP front camera. Here is our review of the Redmi Note 7S.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 from Xiaomi was launched last year it is still one of the cheapest phones with a Snapdragon 845 processor. The device is available at a starting price of Rs 17,990. During the Big Shopping Days sale, buyers will be getting up to Rs 5,000 extra off on exchange.

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch FHD+ notched display. It has a dual rear camera setup comprising of 12MP+5MP and a 20MP front camera. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery which comes with support for 18W Quick Charge 3.0. The device ran Android 8.1 out of the box and has received an update for MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Here is our review of the Poco F1.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

According to the information on Flipkart’s offer page, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available for Rs 7,999 during the Big Shopping Days sale. Presently, the phone is retailing at Rs 10,999 on the website for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is powered by the Helio P60 processor and has dual cameras set up at the back comprising of 13MP+5MP. Here is our review of the 5.1 Plus.

Motorola One Vision

The recently launched Motorola One Vision will be available for a price of Rs 19,999. Buyers will get an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchanging their old smartphone. The One Vision comes with a 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The highlight of this smartphone the ultrawide screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio which comes with a punch hole.

The tall phone features a dual camera setup comprising of 48MP+5MP at the back and a 25MP front camera. It packs a 3,500mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging support. Motorola One Vision is powered by Exynos 9609 processor and runs on Android 9 Pie. Read our review of the Motorola One Vision.

Apart from the above smartphones, the recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro will go on flash sale on Tuesday at 12pm while the newly launched Redmi 7A smartphone will be on flash sale on Thursday at 12pm.