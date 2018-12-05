Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best deals on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and more

The Big Shopping Days sale is happening and it looks like the e-commerce giant will offer plenty of discounts on new smartphones. Expect deep discounts on some of the high-profile smartphones, including Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme C1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, etc. Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale will begin on December 6, and run through Saturday, December 8. We have made a list of smartphones that will get discounts during the Big Shopping Days sale. Read on.

Advertising

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Xiaomi Redmi Nore 6 Pro sale at 12PM everyday

The Redmi Note 6 will go on sale in India today at 12 noon via Flipkart and mi.com on Wednesday, which is today. In addition, the smartphone will also be made available at 12 noon during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. Redmi Note 6 Pro is a mid-end smartphone with two cameras – two on the front and two on the back. The phone has received rave reviews due to its stable performance and decent cameras. Redmi Note 6 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the base version and it goes up to Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Poco F1

Poco F1 will be discounted during the three-day shopping event. The base version of the device, the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, will be made available at just Rs 19,999 (down from Rs 21,999). And that’s not all. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 21,999, down from Rs 24,999. Lastly, the top-end variant, the one with 8GB RAM variant and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 25,999 (down from Rs 30,999). Keep in mind that the Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus, which has a market price of Rs 10,999, will be sold at Rs 9,999. So yes, you are saving flat Rs 1000 on the purchase of Nokia 5.1 Plus. While it might not be the best mid-end smartphone in the market, Nokia 5.1 Plus still makes a positive impression. It features a notched display, a snappy MediaTek processor, dual rear-facing cameras and most importantly, a pure version of Android.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB)

During the Big Shopping Days sale, you can buy the Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) at just Rs 39,999, down from Rs 45,499. Sure, the Pixel 2 XL isn’t the best high-end smartphone in the market today but it holds the fort, thanks to its insane camera on the back. Despite the lack of dual rear-facing cameras, the Pixel 2 XL can still take brilliant shots. It’s worth the price, in case you are into the mobile photography.