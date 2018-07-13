Flipkart Big Shopping Days from July 16: Deals and discounts on Pixel 2, iPhone, etc

Flipkart Big Shopping Days deals and discounts on Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone, and more mobiles. Here is a look at top deals. Flipkart Big Shopping Days deals and discounts on Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone, and more mobiles. Here is a look at top deals.

Flipkart Big Shopping Days will hosted from July 16 to July 19. During the three-day sale period, the e-commerce site will offer deals on mobiles, electronic products, TV and appliances, fashion products, and more. In addition, SBI credit card users can avail 10 per cent instant discount. No cost EMI as well as offer from Bajaj Finserv will have also been listed.

Under exchange offers, users will get a minimum of Rs 500 off their old smartphone. Flipkart’s complete mobile protection package will also be available for as low as Rs 49. The site is yet to reveal all deals, but it has put out a sneak peek ahead of the sale. The e-commerce site will host rush hour deals from 4 pm to 6 pm IST on all four days of the sale.

Google Pixel 2 (128GB) will be available with guaranteed Buyback Value up to Rs 37,000. This includes extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange and cashback of Rs 8,000. Pixel 2 can be bought at Rs 53,999 in two colour options – Just Black and Clealry White. Flipkart will offer deals on Apple iPhone models as well, which the e-commerce site is yet to reveal. In addition, Infinix Hot 6 Pro at Rs 7,999 will on sale from July 17 at 12 midnight.

Specifications of Infinix Hot 6 Pro include 5.99-inch FullView display, 13MP+2MP rear cameras, Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery. As part of launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback on recharge with Rs 198 or Rs 299 per month. Other offers include Hungama play 180 days free subscription and no cost EMI from Rs 889 per month.

Honor 9 Lite will be available at Rs 12,999, which also includes extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange. The phone stands out for its double-sided 2.5D glass design. It sports a 5.65-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Kirin 659 coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Honor 9 Lite features 13MP+2MP rear cameras.

