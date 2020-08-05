iPhone SE, other phones to be discounted during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

iPhone Se review, iPhone Se specs, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE price (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) iPhone Se review, iPhone Se specs, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE price (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

In addition to Amazon, Flipkart is also hosting the Big Saving Days sale starting August 6, i.e tomorrow. The sale will continue until August 10. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on products across categories including smartphones, smart home, audio, home decor, among others. Similar to Amazon, smartphones across price segments will be available with heavy discounts on the Flipkart. Before taking a look at the top phone deals to be available during Flipkart sale buyers must know that the e-commerce giant has partnered with Citi bank and ICICI bank to offer instant discounts.

Consumers with Citi bank credit, debit card and ICICI bank credit card will get 10 per cent instant discount on shopping during the Big Shopping Days sale. Here are some of the best smartphone deals to be available on Flipkart beginning today.

iPhone XR at Rs 44,999

Even though Apple’s iPhone XR is an old phone but at Rs 44,999 it’s a good deal to get the device during the Flipkart sale, if you have been waiting to get yourself an iPhone for the longest time. Additionally, buyers with Citi bank and ICICI bank card will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount over and above the discount offer. Notably, Amazon will also be selling the iPhone XR at a discounted price. So, check both the websites before getting the device.

iPhone SE at Rs 36,999

Apple launched the iPhone SE earlier this year amid the nationwide lockdown. During the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone SE (2020) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. If you want to buy your first ever iPhone, this is the best choice to opt for right now. Over and above the discounted price consumer will get a 10 per cent instant discount resulting in lowering the price of the iPhone SE even further.

Redmi K20 Pro at Rs 22,999

Redmi K20 Pro features flagship processor and offers premium-level performance. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale the Redmi K20 Pro will be available for as low as Rs 22,999. Additionally, buyers with Citi and ICICI Bank will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount which will lower the selling price even further.

iQOO 3 at Rs 34,990

iQOO 3 is one of the most powerful smartphones available in its price segment. At a discounted price of Rs 34,990 the iQOO 3 is a good buy if you’re looking for a gaming smartphone that can also handle multi-tasking very well. The smartphone looks good and captures stunning pictures in almost all lighting conditions.

Oppo Reno 2F at Rs 17,990

The Oppo Reno 2F will also be available at a discounted price during the Flipkart sale. During the sale the Oppo phone will be available at a lower price of Rs 17,990. Additionally, buyers with Citi and ICICI Bank will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount which will lower the selling price even further.

