Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 29,990, Galaxy Tab S2 for 21,999 and other deals

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at Rs 29,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung has announced deals and discounts on its products including Galaxy S8 smartphone, Galaxy Tab A, and more during the Flipkart ‘The Big Billion Days’ sale. In addition, Samsung Galaxy devices will be available with no cost EMI offers. People who use HDFC debit and credit card for purchase can avail 10 per cent instant discount. Exchange offer will also be listed. The Flipkart sale starts October 10, though Samsung Galaxy deals will go live on October 11.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) will be available at Rs 29,990 during the sale. The phone gets a discount of Rs 20,000. The price of Samsung Galaxy S8 was slashed earlier this year after the launch of Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in India at Rs 57,900 in April 2017, though its price was slashed to Rs 49,990 recently.

Samsung Galaxy S8 gets a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED Infinity display with 2K resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie shooter. It supports external storage up to 256GB and the battery is a 3,000 mAh one. The phone is a good buy especially after the price-cut, given the display and camera on S8 is one of the best on Android phones. Plus, this is only a year-old flagship.

Samsung Galaxy On6 (64GB) will be available at a price of Rs 11,990, while Galaxy J3 Pro will cost Rs 6,190 during the sale. Samsung Galaxy On6 first sale in India was held on July 5 and it was launched at Rs 14,490. It comes with an SAMOLED Infinity display, ‘Chat Over Video’ feature. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is an entry-level phone that was launched in May last year at a price of Rs 7,990. The phone packs ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode. Other smartphone deals include Galaxy On Max at Rs 11,990 and Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) at a price of 9,990 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A7, which is the company’s first triple rear camera phone, will go on sale as well. Galaxy A7 will cost Rs 23,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It gets a 6-inch Infinity display and fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button on the right. Of course, the highlight is triple rear cameras. Samsung has also included AR Emoji feature that we saw on Galaxy S9 series, Note 9, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A T355Y will be available at a price of Rs 11,999 during the sale, while Galaxy Tab S2 will sell for Rs 21,999. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartband will be available at Rs 8,999.

