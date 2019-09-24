Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 3a at Rs 29,999 and 3a XL at Rs 34,999

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is supposed to start on September 29 and go till October 4. While Flipkart has revealed some upcoming offers on smartphones like the Galaxy S9, the Realme 3 Pro, the latest one comes from Google, which has announced a price cut on its Pixel 3a smartphones.

Google Pixel 3a price cut

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will goth get a discount on Flipkart during the sale. Google has announced that the price will be Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL respectively. This is a steep discount from the original price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, which was significantly higher than the US prices at launch.

Google in press release said that the price cut on the Pixel 3a series will be valid from September 30 to October 4. Those who are Flipkart Plus users will get an additional four hours early access to the sale starting 8:00 pm on September 29, 2019. Users will just have to add the phone to their shopping cart on Flipkart to get the discounted price on the Pixel 3a phones.

Axis Bank Credit and debit card and ICICI Bank Credit card customers will get an additional 10 per cent instant discount for the duration of the Big Billion Day sale. Flipkart will also offer exchange offers and no-cost EMI to all customers.

Google Pixel 3a at Rs 29,999: Does it make sense?

For the Pixel 3a in India, the biggest problem when it launched was justifying the price for the kind of specifications it sported. The Flipkart sale will correct that given the phones are getting a discount of nearly Rs 10,000 compared to the original MRP.

If you are looking for the best camera experience for under Rs 35,000, the Pixel 3a series certainly makes a strong case for itself. Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL spot the similar 12MP rear camera, but Google has given these phones all the camera features seen on the bigger, more expensive Pixel 3 phones. The Night Sight mode, HDR+ technology, Portrait mode, Super Res Zoom are all part of the Pixel 3a phones, and in our review, the camera performed admirably.

Pixel 3a series certainly offers superior, more stable camera experience compared to many of the other options in the market. But the problem is that players like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, vivo and others are offering better specifications, performance at a similar price.

The bigger Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch full HD+ display while the Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch FHD+ screen. Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor and come with 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

There’s no microSD slot and the Pixel 3a XL has a 3700 mAh battery, while the smaller variant has a 3000 mAh battery. Both phones have been upgraded to Android Pie. Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come in Just Black and Clearly White colour options.