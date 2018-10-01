Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 10-14: iPhone XS, Galaxy Note 9 and other top deals on mobiles

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018: Flipkart will hold its Big Billions Day sale between October 10 and October 14.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2018: Flipkart will hold its Big Billions Day sale between October 10 and October 14. During this period, the e-commerce platform has lined up offers across product categories, that include discounts, exchange offers, buyback guarantees, cashback and more.

Across all offers, shoppers holding HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards will receive 10 per cent discounts, as well as EMI benefits. The full list of offers will be announced over the coming week, as Flipkart has announced an itinerary of days to reveal more offers.

On October 3, deals on Honor phones will be announced, followed by ‘crazy deals’, that will be revealed on October 4. Subsequently, October 5, 6 and 7 will see the company announce deals on phones under Rs 7,000, phones between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000, as well as phones priced above Rs 15,000 respectively. The smartphone sales, discounts and offers will begin on Flipkart from October 11.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers on iPhone XS Max, Galaxy Note 9

As part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, Apple’s latest flagship iPhones and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available for offers. Among these, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS can also be purchased with special benefits. Both phones are eligible for exchange offers worth Rs 13,500, as well as a 10 per cent discount through Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards.

The premium iPhone XS Max, that starts from Rs 1,09,990, can also be purchased via monthly EMI that begins from Rs 3,651 per month. Consumers can register for Buyback benefits, and earn up to Rs 49,500 by exchanging iPhone XS Max for a new phone within 8 months.

Similarly, iPhone XS, whose price begins from Rs 99,900, can be bought by the ‘No Cost EMI’ option, beginning from Rs 3,319 per month. In addition, they could consider Buyback value retuns on iPhone XS, of up to Rs 45,000. Both iPhones are available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Samsung’s latest flagship, Galaxy Note 9 will also be among the premium devices listed for benefits. Launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 67,900, this phone can be purchased with exchange offer benefits worth Rs 13,500.

HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders will get Rs 6,000 cashback on purchasing Samsung Galaxy Note 9, while others can consider No Cost EMIs, that begin from Rs 7,545 per month. Bundled with this offer, shoppers can also choose to buy Gear Sport, worth Rs 22,990, at Rs 9,999.

Offers will also be extended to other phones like Poco F1, Vivo V11/ V11 Pro, Oppo F9/F9 Pro, and Galaxy A7. Mid-range smartphones to be promoted during the sale are Motorola One Power, Nokia 6.1 Plus/ 5.1 Plus and Realme 2 Pro. Budget devices that have been listed for offers include Realme 2, Honor 7S Redmi 6 and Micromax Yu Ace.

LG G7+ ThinQ, priced at Rs 39,990 will be available for Buyback Offers, and consumers could get as much as Rs 36,000 off (up to 90 per cent discount), when they exchange the G7+ ThinQ for a new smartphone within 6-8 months via Flipkart.

Similarly, Oppo F9 Pro priced at Rs 22,990, is also included as part of Flipkart’s buyback offer. Under this scheme, the phone will receive flat discount of Rs 2,000 as well as as well as additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging an old smartphone with Oppo F9 Pro.

