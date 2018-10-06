Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, Realme C1, Honor 7S, more budget phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Realme C1, Honor 7S, Infinix Note 5, Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro and more budget phones will be available on deals and discounts.

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from October 10, during which it will offer deals and discounts on a range of smartphones including budget devices. The smartphone sale on the e-commerce platform will go live on October 11. Notably, phones across various price points starting from Rs 2,999 to Rs 6,999 will be up for sale.

These include devices from Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Realme, Infinix, Samsung, and more brands. In addition offers such as no cost EMI, product exchange as well as Buy back offer will also be listed. HDFC debit and credit card users will get an extra 10 per cent instant discount.

Let us take a look at the top budget phones that will get deals and discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Realme C1 at a price of Rs 6,999

Realme C1 was launched along side Realme 2 Pro last month. The budget device will cost Rs 8,990 and it comes with a notched display, dual rear cameras. It features triple SIM slots and the battery is a 4,000 mAh one. During the sale, the phone will gets a discount of Rs 1,991 and it will be available at Rs 6,999.

Infinix Smart2 at a price of Rs 4,999, Infinix Note 5 at Rs 8,999

Infinix Smart2 original price is Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB) option. During the sale, it will cost Rs 4,999 with a discount of Rs 2,000. The phone gets a 18:9 Full View HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, 8MP selfie camera with dual LED flash, and supports Face Unlock as well.

Specifications of Infinix Note5 include, 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, 16MP AI selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This is an Android One phone and runs stock version of the operating system.

Panasonic P91 at a price of Rs 2,999

Panasonic P91, which is priced at Rs 7,990, will be available at Rs 2,999 during the sale. It sports a 5-inch display and is powered by MediaTek MT6737M processor, coupled with 1GB RAM. The rear camera is 8MP, while there is a 5MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro at a price of Rs 6,190

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 6,190, down from Rs 7,490. The phone gets Rs 1,300 off. Galaxy J3 Pro packs a 1.5GHz quad-core processor and comes with 2GB RAM. It sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter.

Honor 7S at a price of Rs 6,499

The highlight features of Honor 7S are 5.45-inch touchscreen display, triple SIM slot as well as face unlock. During the sale, it will be available a a price of Rs 6,499, down from Rs 8,999

Oppo a71 New Edition at a price of Rs 6,990

Oppo A71 New Edition is priced at Rs 10,990 for 3GB RAM and 16GB storage model. Powered by Snapdragon 450 processor and 13MP rear camera, the phone will be available at Rs 6,990 during the sale.

“Budget smartphones is one of our fastest growing segments. In the run up to the festive season, we have witnessed a 100% growth, over the same period last year. This speaks for the growing appetite consumers have for technologically advanced products at affordable prices. Owing to this and a deep sense of customer’s preferences, we have built strong partnerships with various brands to ensure a stellar line up for the budget selection on the platform. We are sure, with our selection in this segment, this TBBD, we will grow the market by onboarding new customers and continue to be the de-facto destination for smartphones in the country,” Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director – Mobiles, Flipkart said in a press statement.

