Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Motorola One Vision, Action, Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, more phones

Lenovo and Motorola have announced up to 25 per cent off on smartphones from September 30 on Flipkart during its Big Billion Days sale. The smartphones that will get deals include Motorola One Action, Motorola One Vision, Moto G7, Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo A6 Note, Lenovo K10 Note, and Lenovo K9. In addition, the Moto E6s will also be available for purchase at Rs 7,999. Lenovo K10 Plus can be bought at Rs 10,999.

Moto E6s is Motorola’s new budget phone that comes with dual 13MP+2MP rear cameras, 6.1-inch display, and 3,000mAh battery. In our review, we liked its battery backup and camera, though other parameters could be better. We also liked that is is easy to use.

Lenovo K10 Plus gets a 6.22-inch HD+ dot notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It gets 13MP+5MP+8MP triple rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The battery is 4,050 mAh one. The K10 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

Motorola One Action, which was launched at a price of Rs 13,999 will be available for Rs 11,999 during the sale. Motorola One Action has a 21:9 tall build that can be used easily with one hand, a good 6.3-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ screen, and smooth performance, thanks to an Exynos 9609 processor. It has 12MP+5MP+117-degree Action camera at the back. The front camera is 12MP.

Motorola One Vision, which comes with 48MP dual rear cameras, 6.3-inch FHD+ 21:9 aspect ratio display, 25MP front camera, was launched in India at Rs 19,999. Thanks to discounts, it will be available at Rs 14,999. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Moto G7 can be bought at Rs 9,499 instead of Rs 13,999. Among its key features are 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 15W TurboPowerT charger, and a 12MP dual rear camera system.

Lenovo Z6 Pro was launched alongside Lenovo A6 Note and K10 Note in India. Lenovo Z6 Pro is the company’s flagship, which is only available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. While it was launched at Rs 33,999, the phone will be available with Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 31,999.

Lenovo A6 Note, which was launched at Rs 7,999, will be up for grabs at Rs 6,999. The price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Finally, Lenovo K10 Note will be available at Rs 11,999, instead of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.