Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best Android smartphone to buy under Rs 30,000

From Pixel 6a to Nothing Phone 1, there are a lot of phones to look out for ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Here we will take a quick look at some of the best smartphones which will be available for under Rs 30,000 during the sale.

Nothing Phone 1

Launched in July this year, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G and features a 6.55-inch 120Hz HDR10+ OLED screen. It is available in three configurations and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Running on Nothing OS based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone will reportedly be available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999. But keep in mind that the deal might include card-based discounts and it is still unclear at this point if Flipkart will give any other discount.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Launched earlier this year, Xiaomi’s 11i Hypercharge features a 6.6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 266GB of internal storage.

Running on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It can be purchased for Rs 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Pixel 6a

Google’s latest device, the Pixel 6a will also be available at a discounted price during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED screen, the device is powered by Google’s in-house developed Tensor chipset.

Running on Android 12 out of the box and upgradable to Android 13, then it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is backed by a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Advertisement

Originally priced at Rs 43,999, Flipkart will be offering the Pixel 6a at a discounted price of 30,199. And if you happen to own an Axis bank or ICICI bank card, you can purchase the phone for Rs 27,669.

Full Review | Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Poco F4

The Poco F4 is currently one of the best value-for-money phones available in the market. Sporting a 6.67-inch 120HZ HDR10+ AMOLED screen and powered by the Snapdragon 870, the phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, Poco F4 will be available for Rs 21,999 onwards.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno8

It looks like the recently launched Oppo Reno8 is also getting a price cut. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and features a 6.4-inch 90HZ AMOLED screen, the phone comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Oppo Reno8 has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. According to the Flipkart page, if you have an Axis bank or ICICI bank card, it will be available for Rs 26,999 during the sale. For others, the phone is priced at Rs 29,999.

Motorola Edge 30

Launched in April this year, the Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset and features a 6.5-inch 144Hz HDR 10+ AMOLED screen. Running on Android 12 out of the box, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. Axis bank and ICICI bank credit card holders are eligible for a ten per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 22,749.