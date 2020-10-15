Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members: Best deals on smartphones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin from tomorrow for everyone, but for Flipkart Plus users the sale goes live already. All the jaw-dropping deals and exciting discounts on various products are available to the Flipkart Plus members from today. As the festive season is almost here, many of you might be looking forward to buying a brand-new smartphone, so here we list the top deals on phones across the brands that are getting massive price-cut this time.

• iPhone 11 Pro

The 5.8-inches iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB storage along with triple rear camera setup and Apple A13 Bionic chipset is available at just Rs 79,999 during the Flipkart sale. This is a good time to get this flagship level smartphone.

• iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE 2020 is available at a discount price of Rs 25,999. This is the lowest ever price that you can grab the iPhone for.

• Apple iPhone XR

The 64GB internal storage iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch display and A12 Bionic chipset has been priced at Rs 47,500 after 9 per cent off.

• Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Flipkart is providing a crazy deal to grab this premium phone worth Rs 85,000 in just Rs 54,999 under its standard Big Billion Days sale offer. Further, the ecommerce giant is also providing a Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan by offering a 30 per cent discount on standard price of Rs 54,999 where the phone will just cost you Rs 38,998 inclusive of Rs 499 program fees.

• Realme X50 Pro

The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant having in Moss Green color with quad camera setup and Snapdragon 865 chipset will be available at Rs 41,999 along with no cost EMI and upto Rs 16,400 off on exchange options.

• Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro costs just Rs 22,999 after 20 per cent price-cut. The phone promises 6GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage with triple rear camera setup along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

• Poco M2

The 64GB internal storage Poco M2 with 6GB RAM along with quad camera setup and MediTek Helio G80 processor will be available at Rs. 10,999 after 20 percent discount on the original price of Rs 12,999.

• Realme X3

The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of Realme X3 with 6.57-inch Full HD+ display in addition to Snapdragon 855 Processor and quad camera setup has been priced at Rs 24,999 after 7 per cent discount.

• Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 has got a price-cut by 23 per cent and will be available at just Rs 11,499. The phone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage along with 5,000 mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G70 Processor.

Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to offer consumers 10 per cent instant discount over and above the flat discount. The bank offer can be applied to all products available during the sale across categories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.