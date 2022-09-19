scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: iPhone 13 to cost under Rs 50,000

It looks like the iPhone 13 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,900 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

iPhone 13The iPhone 13 is powered by the A13 bionic chipset. (Express Photo)

Even though the iPhone 13 is almost a year old device, there is still sky-high demand for the device in India. In fact, the iPhone 13 continues to sell like crazy in the country. Now, Flipkart has hinted that the iPhone 13 will be getting a huge discount during its Big Billion Days festive sale that commences on September 23.

The e-commerce giant recently shared a tweet asking users to guess the iPhone 13 price. Going by the tweet, it looks like Flipkart might sell the base variant of the iPhone 13 for Rs 49,990. Currently, the phone is available for Rs 69,900.

Apart from the regular discount, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders will be eligible for an additional ten per cent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 44,991. And if Flipkart retains the current exchange offer of Rs 19,000, users will be able to buy the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 25,991.

Also Read |Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: iPhone 12 to cost under Rs 40,000

Apple iPhone 13 specs

It is interesting to note that the iPhone 13 is one of the most sold devices by Apple in the last few years. To give you a quick recap, the iPhone 13 was launched last year and is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which also happens to power the recently launched iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and has a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It is available in three configurations, with the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB variant priced at Rs 69,900, Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

That said, other popular Android phones like Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Motorola Edge 30, Oppo Reno 7 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will also be getting a price cut during the sale.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:43:56 am
