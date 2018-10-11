Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9N, Pixel 2 and deals on top mobiles

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9N, Realme 2 Pro and other top mobiles on sale and discount offers.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2018 has officially begun, and there are deals being offered across segments and product categories. Mobiles and smartphones are on discounts as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, and devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2 are all part of the list.

Here is a look at the list of offers as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2018 and the top discounts on mobiles and smartphones.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi’s best selling Redmi Note 5 Pro has a discount of Rs 2000 and now starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The device has a 6GB RAM variant which will cost Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 16,999 during the sale. Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.9-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 12MP+5MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. It also sports a 4000 mAh battery, which is one of the highlights of the phone.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Honor 9N is an affordable device with a notch display

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Honor 9N at Rs 11,999

Honor 9N sports a glass body design and looks more stylish, especially in this price bracket. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB, and this variant originally cost Rs 13,999. The price is now Rs 11,999. The Honor 9N with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will cost Rs 9,999 now, during the sale. Features of the phone are 5.84 inches screen with notch, 13MP + 2MP rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera, coupled with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone runs Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Realme 2 Pro first sale

Realme 2 Pro goes on its first sale and is available on Flipkart now. The phone has a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch on the front. It has a 3500mAh. The device comes in 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM options. It has a 16MP + 2MP rear camera, and 16MP front camera.

Prices for Realme 2 Pro are Rs 13,990, Rs 15,990 and Rs 17,990 depending on the variant.

Pixel 2 XL in Black & White colour with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now priced at Rs 40,000.

Flipkart Big Billions Days Sale 2018:Google Pixel 2 XL at Rs 40,000

Pixel 3 is now officially out, but it sports a price tag of Rs 71,000 for the smaller 5.5-inch version and Rs 83,000 for the bigger Pixel 3 XL. However, the older Pixel 2 XL in Black & White colour with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now priced at Rs 40,000. Plus there is an extra Rs 18,000 off on exchange for an older phone.

Features of Pixel 2 XL are 6-inch, QHD+ Display, 12.2MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front Camera. The phone has bigger 3520 mAh Battery compared to the newer Pixel 3 XL. The device is run by the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Also keep in mind that the newer Pixel 3 only goes on sale on November 1. Pixel 2 XL still has a great camera and brand warranty of 2 years.

Read more: Nokia 6.1 Plus review: Can it beat Mi A2?

Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale 2018: Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 14,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus in Black colour with 64 GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 14,999 which is lower than the Rs 15,999 launch price, so effectively you get a Rs 1,000 discount, though Flipkart shows a higher MRP of Rs 17,600,

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has a 5.8 inch FHD+ Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 16MP + 5MP dual-rear camera and 16MP Front Camera. The battery is 3060 mAh on this phone. For this who want a premium build quality and stock Android experience, Nokia 6.1 Plus is one of the options to consider.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd