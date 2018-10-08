Flipkart Big Billion Days: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 to go on first sale; Realme 2 also available

Realme has announced that its recently launched phones will also be available as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. While Realme 2, launched in August has already been on sale, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will be on sale for the first time in India. All Realme phones have been launched as Flipkart exclusives, and will be available for special offers.

Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 sale in India: Sale date, timings, offers

The company has announced that Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro will be available during the Big Billion Days sale from 12 midnight on October 11. While Realme 2 Pro will be available in Blue, Black, and Ice Lake colour variants, Realme 2 will also retail in three colour variants: Black, Red, and Blue. Realme’s new budget smartphone, Realme C1, will be available from 12 noon on October 11.

As part of the sale offers, users can get 10 per cent discount through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards, No Cost EMI as well as Reliance Jio cashback. Realme 2 is priced at Rs 8,990 (3GB RAM/32GB storage) and Rs 10,990 (4GB RAM/64GB storage).

Realme 2 Pro is available for Rs 13,990 (4GB RAM/64GB ROM), Rs 15,990 (6GB RAM/64GB ROM), and Rs 17,990 (8GB RAM/128GB ROM) respectively. Meanwhile, Realme C1 is priced in India at Rs 6,999.

Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 Flipkart sale: Specifications

Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, with screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Based on ColorOS 5.1 over and above Android 8.1, Realme 2 runs the Snapdragon 450 processor, and is backed by a 4230mAh battery.

The phone is available in two storage options: 3GB RAM/32GB internal memory, and 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory. Both options are available with expandable storage of up to 256GB through microSD support.

Realme 2 sports a 13MP+2MP AI dual rear cameras with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, Live AR Stickers and Bokeh Mode. It also features an 8MP front lens with f/2.2 aperture, AI facial unlock support, and AI Beautification 2.0. Dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4G Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS support are among the phone’s connectivity options.

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Dewdrop FHD+ IPS LCD display, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. Based on ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1, Realme 2 Pro runs the Snapdragon 660 processor and is backed by a 3500mAh.

Realme 2 Pro comes in 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM options with expandable storage up to 256GB. Realme 2 Pro features a dual rear camera setup, with a 16MP primary lens of f/1.7 aperture, and a 2MP secondary sensor of f/2.4 aperture.

It also sports a 16MP front camera of f/2.0 aperture, that enables Face Unlock on the phone. Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS support are among the connectivity options of Realme 2 Pro.

Realme C1 sports a 6.2-inch display with 19:9 screen aspect ratio. Running the Snapdragon 450 processor, it also runs ColorOS 5.1 based over Android 8.1 Oreo, and features 4230mAh of battery backup. The phone’s processing is paired with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and expandable storage of up to 256GB. Camera options include a dual rear configuration of 13MP+2MP sensors. as well as a 5MP front camera capable of AI Face Unlock.

