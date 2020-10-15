Looking to buy a new iPhone? This is undoubtedly the best time to do so

Amazon and Flipkart offer discount on some iPhones. Here are the details.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will kick off for Flipkart Plus members today at 12noon. A day later, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale will begin for Prime users. For everyone, the Flipkart sale will kick off tomorrow, October 16 while the Amazon sale will start on October 17. Both the platforms are offering jaw-dropping discounts on iPhones. In fact, the very recently launched iPhone SE 2020 edition is available for as low as Rs 25,999 excluding the 10 per cent instant discount on SBI bank cards. We have analysed both platforms and here’s how much you will need to pay to get the iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Pro.

On Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

iPhone SE 2020 available at lowest ever price

Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone SE 2020 edition. Launched at Rs 42,500, the iPhone SE 2020 will be available at the lowest price of Rs 25,999 excluding the SBI bank discount. Under the SBI discount, you will be able to get up to Rs 2,000 off your purchase. This means, with the bank offer the price of the iPhone SE 2020 drops to Rs 23,999. Notably, the discount is only on SBI debit card. If you are looking for a good smartphone under Rs 25,000, the iPhone SE 2020 is the best you can consider. Despite being an affordable iPhone, this one doesn’t lack in performance or any other departments. The bezels might bother you, the overall performance will definitely make up for it. We will update this space with the exchange offer when Flipkart reveals.

Jaw-dropping discount offer on iPhone XR

iPhone XR is still a good device to consider despite being two years old now. Soon after the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple dropped the price of iPhone XR but Flipkart is offering a huge discount on top of that. During the Flipkart Big Billion sale, the iPhone XR will be available at Rs 37,999. Additionally, there’s the 10 per cent instant discount which will lower the pricing by another Rs 2,000. This will bring down the price of the iPhone XR to Rs 35,999. We will update this space with the exchange offer when Flipkart reveals. At Rs 35,999, the iPhone XR is a pretty good deal to consider.

iPhone 11 Pro at never seen before price

Not just the affordable iPhones, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 11 Pro as well. The iPhone will be available for a discounted price of Rs 79,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Additionally, there’s the 10 per cent instant discount which will lower the pricing by another Rs 2,000. This will bring down the price of the iPhone 11 Pro to Rs 77,999. We will update this space with the exchange offer when Flipkart reveals.

On Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

iPhone 11 at the lowest ever price

Soon after the iPhone 12 announcement, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 11 in India. Amazon is offering an additional flat discount on the iPhone and during the Great Indian Festival sale the iPhone 11 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999. Additionally, there’s a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 available on HDFC bank cards which will bring down the price to Rs 45,999. We will update this space with the exchange offer when Amazon reveals.

We will update this space as and when Flipkart and Amazon reveal the full details of the aforementioned deals.

