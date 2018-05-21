Flipkart Apple Week: Top discounts, deals on iPhone X, iPhone 7, Apple AirPods and more

Flipkart Apple Week is on till May 27. Here are discounts on the Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 7, Apple Watch, etc. Flipkart Apple Week is on till May 27. Here are discounts on the Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone 7, Apple Watch, etc.

Flipkart Apple Week has started from today and will go on till May 27 with the e-commerce platform offering discounts across Apple devices, including iPhone X, iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 8 series, Apple Watch, iPad and the AirPods as well. The cheapest iPhone in the sale will be the iPhone SE with a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the 32GB variant, while the iPhone 6 with its 4.7-inch display will start at Rs 23,999 for the 32GB variant. Here’s a look at all the offers during Flipkart’s Apple Week.

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus discounts

Apple iPhone X will start at Rs 85,999 during the sale for the 64GB variant, while the iPhone 8 starts at Rs 62,999 for the 64GB version for the silver colour option. The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 72,999 during the sale. Flipkart is offering 3 per cent off on the iPhone X and is quoting an MRP of Rs 89,000, though officially the iPhone X MRP is higher at Rs 95,390 while the 256GB variant costs Rs 1,08,930, according to the official Apple website. If one goes by the Flipkart sale, the iPhone X is available for quite a discount. The iPhone X with 256GB storage will cost Rs 97,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus also come with a 10 per cent cashback offer during the Flipkart Apple Week sale. Apple iPhone X customers can expect up to Rs 10,000 cashback on their ICICI Credit cards during the sale, though it will only be credited by August 20, 2018. Another bank offer on iPhone X is 5 per cent instant discount on Visa Cards for first three online payments. The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also come with the 10 per cent cashback offer on ICICI credit cards.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE discounts

Apple iPhone 7 is starting at Rs 46,999 for the 32GB variant, while iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 66,999. The iPhone 7 Plus would be a better pick, though it is priced quite high. Still iPhone 7 Plus has the dual-rear camera and comes with 128GB storage on board. Bank offers on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will also include the 10 per cent instant cashback from ICICI Bank on the Credit Card.

Apple iPhone 6s is starting at Rs 33,999 for the 32GB version, while the iPhone 6s Plus is starting at Rs 38,999 for the 32GB version. The cashback scheme on ICICI Bank credit card also applies on these phones. Coming to the iPhone 6, this is priced at Rs 23,999 and will also come with the cashback scheme. For those who want a budget iPhone, the iPhone 6 is one of the cheapest options in the sale and with the cashback, it will costs even lower, possibly under Rs 20,000.

Apple iPhone SE at Rs 17,999 is the cheapest one on the list, though it has a smaller 4-inch display, but a slightly better 12MP rear camera compared to the iPhone 6. This phone also has the ICICI Bank credit card cashback, which means one can get it for lower as well.

Apple AirPods discount

Apple AirPods are the totally wireless headphones from the company, and they are listed at a price of Rs 11,499 on Flipkart for the sale. Apple AirPods are definitely one of the best products from the company and will appeal to iPhone users. These might be an expensive iPhone accessory, but will work with MacBooks, iPads as well and Android phones.

Apple Watch, Apple MacBook and Apple iPad discounts

Apple Watch and Apple MacBook Air are also available on discounts. Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 5th Gen processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD is retailing at Rs 55,990 on the website. While there is no cashback offer, there is No cost EMI being offered on the MacBook Air. Coming to the Apple Watch, the latest Series 3 is listed Rs 29,900 for the 42mm and 32mm size one. Apple Watch has the 10 per cent cashback offer as well with Rs 10,000 on EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Apple iPad is starting at Rs 22,990 for the 9.7-inch version with the A9 chip and will also come with the 10 per cent cashback offer on the ICICI Bank credit cards.

