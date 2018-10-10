Flipkart and Amazon sales: Apple iPhone X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, OnePlus 6 and other top deals

Apple iPhone X will also be available for sale via Amazon and Flipkart as part of the festive season sales.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begin from October 10, which is today. While the former sale will end on October 15, Flipkart’s festive season sale will end on October 14. During the sale period, users will receive discounts across smartphone brands and budgets.

Across smartphones being sold during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, shoppers will receive 10 per cent off up to Rs 1,000, that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance. Also, consumers can avail instant discount up to Rs 2,000 for purchases made via SBI Credit and Debit cards, as well as through EMI bookings.

In addition, they can also seek discounts of up to Rs 8,000 on purchases that add up to more than Rs 50,000. Though the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live, shoppers must note that the sale on smartphones begins from October 11. Here, users will get 10 per cent discount up to Rs 2,500 across smartphone brands when they use HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Here are the best smartphone deals available this festive season.

OnePlus 6 deals

OnePlus flagship phone is available for benefits during Amazon’s sale. For the sale, OnePlus 6 will receive a Rs 5,000 discount on its 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage options. The phones will be priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively, while No Cost EMIs are available for both OnePlus variants. In addition, shoppers can avail 360GB free data with Vodafone and Idea, along with free one-year Screen Replacement guarantee, worth Rs 12,000.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs 42,990 (64GB variant) and Rs 44,990 (128GB variant), down from Rs 64,900 and Rs 68,900 respectively. Users can also get exchange benefits worth Rs 3000, and No Cost EMI offers beginning at Rs 4,777 per month. Galaxy S9+ 64GB option priced at Rs 58,999, down from the Rs 64,900 price tag. Cashback adding up to Rs 2300 will also be available for additional purchases made on these phones via BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap.

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus and other offers

iPhones will also receive special discounts, as the 2017 iPhone lineup will be available at reduced prices

iPhone X: Both storage variants of the 2017 Apple flagship will be available through Amazon India. Rs 91,900 for 64GB storage will be available for Rs 69,999. Rs 1,06,900 for 256GB at Rs 1,00,900. Cashback worth Rs 2,300 on BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap apps.

iPhone 8 Plus: The iPhone 8 Plus is also retailing at special prices through Amazon. While the 64GB, originally worth Rs 69,900, will be available at Rs 64,999, the 256GB storage option, initially worth Rs 84,900, will sell for Rs 77,999. Users will also be eligible for exchange offers worth Rs 15,900, on switching an old phone for the iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8: Rs 59,900 for 64GB, down to Rs 53,999. Rs 74,900 for 256GB option, down to Rs 72,990. Rs 2300 cashback on BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap. Rs 15,900 on exchange of old phone.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 and other Xiaomi deals

While Amazon will not offer special discounts for Xiaomi’s popular launches, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6 will receive benefits as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Redmi Note 5 Pro, starting at Rs 14,999, can be availed through a 10 per cent cashback offer from PhonePe, as well as with 5 per cent additional discount from Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards. Besides this, the Redmi 6 32GB variant, priced at Rs 7,999, will also be eligible for PhonePe’s 10 per cent cashback, as well as a Rs 2,500 discount for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders.

Additional offers include the reduced price of Mi Max 2, that will be available at a price of Rs 15,999, down from Rs 16,999. Flipkart shoppers can get cashback benefits worth Rs 2,500 for HDFC Bank Credit and debit card holder, as well as EMI deals that start from Rs 2,667 per month. The phone can also be bought through exchange, where users can reap benefits of up to Rs 15,000.

Realme 1 offers

In addition, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also put the Oppo Realme 1 on sale. Shoppers can consider purchasing Realme 1’s 6GB RAM variant at Rs 10,490, instead of the regular Rs 14,990 price tag. Also, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will receive 360GB free data, and consumers will also be eligible for free one-year screen replacement guarantee, worth Rs 4,000.

