Flipkart, Amazon Independence Day sale: Offers on Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1

Realme X, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C1 and more Realme smartphones will be available on offer and discounts during the Independence Day sales on Amazon and Flipkart. People who shop on Flipkart using their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards can avail instant 10 per cent discount, while the offer will be valid for SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Amazon. In addition, the phones can be bought with the same offers from Realme’s website as well.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme X sale, offers

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale will be held from August 8 to August 10. As a part of the deals, Realme X will be available on open sale from the midnight of August 8. The 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 16,999, will be available with no cost EMI up to six months. The special sale of Realme X Master Edition will also be held from the same date and it will cost Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Realme X is the company’s latest flagship phone that comes with dual rear cameras where the primary sensor is 48MP. The highlight is the 16MP pop-up selfie camera. Realme X takes on the Redmi K20, which is priced starting at Rs 21,999 in India. In our review, we said Realme X is a commendable effort by the company and a phone that does a premium in the under Rs 20,000 segment.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme 3 Pro with flat Rs 1,000 off

Realme 3 Pro will be up or grabs during the Flipkart sale. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option will be available with flat Rs 1,000 off at Rs 12,999. Realme 3 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM also gets flat Rs 1,000 off in addition to no cost EMI. It can be bought for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is also listed with the same offers and will be available at a price of Rs 15,999.

Realme 3 Pro sports dual rear cameras and a 25MP selfie camera. The battery is 4,045mAh. The phone has a stylish design, great performance, a good camera, and a big battery with fast charging support. As we observed in our Realme 3 Pro review, it ticks all the right boxes.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme 3i offers

Realme 3i will go on sale at 12 pm every day from August 8 to August 10. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant will cost Rs 9,999 and it will also be available with no cost EMI offer of up to six months. Realme 3i offers an above-average performance, stunning design and a great battery backup. The phone has dual 13MP+2MP back cameras and 13MP front camera, while the processor is Helio P60.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme 3 with flat Rs 500 off

Realme 3 will be up for grabs during the sale days it gets flat Rs 500 off. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available at Rs 8,499, while the 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM model will be available at Rs 9,499. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option will be up for grabs at Rs 10,499 and it can also be bought with no cost EMI for up to six months.

Realme 3 is an all-rounder in the budget segment. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display and is powered by Helio P70 processor. The phone has the same 13MP+2MP rear cameras as on the Realme 3i and the same 13MP selfie camera.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme 2 Pro with flat Rs 500 off

Realme 2 Pro will also be available during the Flipkart sale with Rs 500 off at Rs 10,490 for 4GB RAM variant. The phone was launched last year and it comes with a Snapdragon 660 processor. The back cameras are 16MP+2MP, while there is a 16MP front camera. We liked the phone’s sharp display, modern design and brilliant imaging sensors.

Flipkart National Shopping Day sale: Realme C1 with flat Rs 500 off

Finally, Realme C1 also gets flat Rs 500 off and it will be available at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Realme C1 is among the cheapest phones to sport a notched display. It comes with a decent design, good battery and performance.

Amazon Freedom sale: Realme U1 with Rs 1,000 Amazon pay cashback

As for Amazon Freedom sale offers from August 8 to August 11, Realme U1 can be bought with Rs 1,000 cashback to those who pay using Amazon Pay. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 8,999. The 3GB RAM+64GB ROM model will cost Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Realme U1 is a stylish option in the budget segment. The performance and selfie camera are good, we said in our review.