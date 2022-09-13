Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel 6a at Rs 30,699, here’s how it will work

Released in July this year, the Pixel 6a is the latest addition to the Pixel 6 series. Google released the Pixel 6a in India in August for Rs 43,999, but it is getting a big discount for Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale. While Flipkart has not yet confirmed the exact sale dates, it has started revealing offers for some devices. And it looks like the Pixel 6a could be available for under Rs 40,000 thanks to the sale.

Currently, Flipkart is selling the device for Rs 43,999, which happens to be more than the original cost of the Pixel 6 in the United States. However, the e-commerce platform will bring down the price of the phone to Rs 34,199 when the Special Big Billion Days sale starts.

Further, Flipkart will be giving a discount of Rs 3,500 for those buying the phone for those making payments through wallets, gift cards, debit card, credit card, net banking or any UPI-based payment system, bringing down the price to Rs 30,699. Axis or ICICI card holders will be eligible for an additional discount of Rs 3,000, which means the net effective price of the Pixel 6a will be Rs 27,699.

If you were hoping to get the Pixel 6a, but found the price too high, then the Big Billion Days sale will be a good time to grab the device. Given Flipkart’s offer, you should be able to get the phone for Rs 30,699 and Axis or ICICI Bank card holders will get a further discount. At Rs 27,699, the Pixel 6a is quite a steal, though as we noted in our review, this phone is more about the software than just hardware or specifications.

Google Pixel 6A: Specifications

Pixel 6a sports Google’s in-house developed Tensor chipset and has a 6.1 OLED display that is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with Android 12 out of the box and is upgradable to Android 13. The Pixel 6a comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is backed by a 4,410mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The back of the phone houses the dual camera setup that comprises a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens.