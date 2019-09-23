Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone offers, Galaxy S9 at Rs 34,999, Redmi Note 5 at Rs 7,999

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will start on September 29 and go on till October 4. The sale will see deals on mobiles and smart TVs as well as smartphone accessories among other products. Flipkart has revealed some more deals for its upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

One of the highlighted deals shows the Galaxy S9 at a price at Rs 34,999. The Galaxy S9 is the flagship from Samsung that launched back in 2018 and comes with a single-rear camera and the older infinity display, which does not have ‘pin-hole’ camera that we have seen on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

It also looks like the bigger Galaxy S9+ will be available on discount during the sale, though the price has not been revealed. This variant has a bigger display and comes with dual-cameras at the back.

The Flipkart page also mentions that the Apple iPhone series will be available on discount during the sale. The iPhone XS can be seen in the display photos, indicating that this will get a price cut. Given the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 series go on sale on September 27, it will not be surprising to see the older variants up for grabs at lower prices during Flipkart’s series.

The Redmi Note 5, which was launched back in early 2018, will be available for Rs 7,999 during the sale. The sale date is listed as September 30, and timing is 12 noon. This will be part of a flash sale with Flipkart promising new deals every 24 hours.

Other Redmi phones expected to get a discount are the newly launched Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi Note 7S. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to these discounts, starting at 8 PM IST on September 29. The Redmi K20 Pro will be priced at Rs 24,999, which is a discount of Rs 3,000. The Redmi Note 7S will be priced at Rs 8,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. These two will be discounted on Xiaomi’s own Mi.com as well.

The Realme 3 Pro is also listed as part of the discount deals with a starting price of Rs 11,999. The phone launched in April this year at a price of Rs 13,999 and comes with dual-cameras and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Realme has since then launched the Realme 5 Pro, which has four cameras at the back.

Xiaomi’s Mi TVs will also be listed as part of the sale along with smart TVs from other players like Samsung. Motorola TVs, which were announced last week, will also be going on sale during the Big Billion Days offer.