Five Years of Amazon and OnePlus: Special Offers on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro

It was five years ago when OnePlus and Amazon got together to bring the first OnePlus phone to India. The OnePlus One changed the whole concept of flagship devices in India, showing that it was possible for a consumer to get a high-end device with innovative design at a relatively affordable price. It also laid the foundation of OnePlus going on to become the leading brand in the premium segment of the Indian smartphone market, a journey in which Amazon has been a constant companion.

So to mark the fifth anniversary of the partnership, OnePlus and Amazon India have come up with some special offers on two of the most popular OnePlus devices in the market – the recently released OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which had been released earlier in the year and marked OnePlus’ entry into the more expensive part of the Indian smartphone market.

The OnePlus 7 Pro gets affordable

When the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this year, it came with a price tag that was expensive by OnePlus standards – Rs 48,999. Mind you, it did bring a lot to the table for all those bucks. The OnePlus 7 Pro came with a magnificent 6.67 inch AMOLED display that tapered covered the edges and had a quad HD display. What’s more, it had a refresh rate of 90 Hz, ensuring that games and animations flowed across it with incredible smoothness (other phones have a 60 Hz refresh rate). And of course, this being a OnePlus, the phone came with a then-top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with stacks of RAM and storage, making it capable of running anything the user would want. The OnePlus 7 Pro also came with the most powerful cameras seen on a OnePlus device, with three cameras on the back and a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586 main sensor and a pop-up 16 megapixel selfie camera. And to make sure all this kept running for a while, there was a 4000 mAh battery which could be recharged in next to no time at all using OnePlus’ famed Warp Charge technology. All this in a beautiful design that was a blend of glass and steel that would turn heads, especially the gradient finish on the back. With of course, OnePlus’ clean and cluttered Oxygen UI on top of Android.

Well, if you had been a bit intimidated by that price tag, OnePlus and Amazon have just taken the sting out of it. The deal price of the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs 39,999. And that’s not all. You can get a Rs 2000 instant discount if you are using an HDFC debit or credit card or an EMI. You also get the option of purchasing the phone on unto 6 months of no-cost EMI. And well, you also have the option of exchanging your existing phone for as much as Rs 7,050. In all, that’s more than Rs 10,000 off the price of one of the most classy looking (and super performing) phones out there!

The OnePlus 7T gets compelling

The OnePlus 7 Pro might have been considered a bit on the higher end of the price spectrum when it was released, but the OnePlus 7T on the other hand, was seen as being the perfect flagship killer. Not only did it come with a lower price of Rs 37,999, but it came with some staggeringly good hardware. It had a full HD+ 6.55 inch AMOLED display with the 90 Hz refresh rate that the OnePlus 7 Pro had made famous, and what’s more, came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor that was even faster than the Snapdragon 855. It also came with a three camera set up on the rear, with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor, and what’s more, the cameras were arranged in a spherical unit on the back, which gave the phone a very distinct look – and thanks to a special matte glass finish on the back, the phone was already stunning to look at. Allied to this were lots of memory and storage, a 16 megapixel selfie camera and a 3800 mAh battery, that could be charged in about an hour thanks to Warp Charge 30T, which was even faster than before. And in software terms, well, this was the first phone to come with Android 10 out of the box – yes, even before the Pixel!

Rs 37,999 was considered to be a good price for it. And well, now with special offers, that price has got even more compelling. The OnePlus 7T is now available at Rs 34,999. You can get Rs 1500 instant discount as well if you use an HDFC credit or debit card or EMI transaction. What’s more, you can buy the phone on 6 months no-cost EMI. Want to swap your old phone for it? You can get up to a further Rs 7,050 off! If that is not a crazy good bargain, we need a new dictionary.

There’s just one catch with these offers – they are only going to be there on Amazon India between November 25 and December 2. But they sure give you the best reason for Never Settle for anything less than a new OnePlus!