Five water-resistant smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in India

Smartphones priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 today in India are better looking and more powerful in terms of performance than ever. These so-called “budget” flagships often provide a complete high-end experience in all aspects, but sometimes miss out on protection against the elements. What if you wanted a phone that can take an accidental splash of water in the rain or shower without falling apart? It would be a shame to see a phone worth more than Rs 30,000 being destroyed by water, and repair costs are usually too high for the average user.

However, there are some phones that are water resistant to an extent. Check out these five budget flagship phones that offer you protection against water, while being good performers.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

The Mi 11X Pro is one of the few phones under Rs 40,000 that comes with an IP53 dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro also comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 12Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also features a 108MP camera assisted by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is considered a good all-round budget-flagship phone in its price and one of the features that gives it this title is its IP68 protection, which protects it from waterproof for up to depths of 1.5 meters. The phone is powered by the Exynos 990 chip and comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Users also get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 comes with an IP67 certification, which means it can survive under water for a short time for up to 1 meter. The phone also comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip as well as a 4.7-inch display. Users get up to 3GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a single 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP one on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A72

Another Samsung addition is the Samsung Galaxy A72. Although not as powerful as the other phones in this list with its Snapdragon 720 chip, the phone comes with an IP67 protection against water depths of up to 1 meter. The phone also comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED screen and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also a 64MP triple camera on the back and a 32MP front camera.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro

Although the Oppo Reno 5 Pro has now been succeeded by the Reno 6 Pro, the new 6 series skips the IP rating that the yesteryear phone came with. The Reno 5 Pro comes with an IPX4 certification which means it is safe from splashes of water from all sides. The phone is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and features up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a 64MP quad camera and a 6.55-inch screen.