iPhone 12: Five things to do after setting up your new phone

Things to do immediately after setting up the iPhone 12. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The iPhone 12 is here, and it features a new design with flat edges, a higher screen resolution and a faster processing chip for Rs 79,990. Now that you have already unboxed the iPhone 12, the next logical step would be exploring some of its features. There are a few things you should immediately try out before you dive into the iPhone 12. Here are the five first things to try.

Change default email and browser apps

With iOS 14, Apple finally allowed users to let them choose their own default email and web browser apps like Chrome and Outlook instead of opening the default Mail and Safari apps. At the moment, you can replace the default email client with Gmail and Microsoft Outlook. Similarly, Apple is letting you replace Safari with Chrome, Microsoft Edge, DuckDuckGo and Firefox.

Here’s how you can change default iPhone email and browser apps

*Open Settings on your iPhone 12

*Scroll down a bit and find the third-party apps you would like to set as the default.

*Choose Default Browser App or Default Email App

*Tap the third-party app you would like to use.

Face ID lets you unlock your iPhone just by looking at it. Face ID lets you unlock your iPhone just by looking at it.

Set up Face ID

If you have upgraded to the iPhone 12 from the iPhone 5s/6, it is much likely you haven’t heard about Face ID before. Face ID is Apple’s biometric facial identity scanner on its new devices, including iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. With Face ID, you can unlock your iPhone just by looking at the device.

You can set Face ID either during the initial setup of your iPhone 12 or after setup has finished. To set Face ID after setting up the device, open Settings > Face ID & Passcode. Enter your passcode. Tap on the link to “Set Up Face ID.” It’s easy to set up and use Face ID on the iPhone 12.

Your iPhone 12 has a secret back button you didn’t know existed. Your iPhone 12 has a secret back button you didn’t know existed.

How to use secret ‘Back Tap’ option on iPhone 12

Do you know there’s a secret button on your iPhone? Well, that ‘back tap’ feature turns rear of iPhone into a button. So basically, a ‘back tap’ feature allows you to double or triple tap the back of your iPhone to perform certain tasks. For example, I set the Notification Center to double-tap. The new feature is hidden, but it’s easy to set up.

To set the Back Tap feature, all you need to open the Settings menu on your iPhone and scroll down to Accessibility. From there, tap Touch and scroll down until you see Back Tap. You can turn on Double Tap or Triple Tap.

You can use Night mode to capture selfies on the iPhone 12. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ You can use Night mode to capture selfies on the iPhone 12. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

Take Night Mode selfies on iPhone 12

With the iPhone 12, Apple is bringing Night Mode feature to all lenses, including the front-facing camera. When you use the new Night Mode selfie option, the iPhone 12 detects the surroundings and automatically brighten your selfie portraits. However, there is an option to manually turn off the night mode option.

Here’s how to take a selfie using ‌Night Mode‌ on the iPhone 12.

*Launch the camera app on the iPhone 12 and tap the front-facing camera button

*Night mode will automatically turn on, depending upon the surroundings. Look for the circular night mode icon at the top left-hand corner by the flash icon. If it’s on, it will be yellow.

*Tap the shutter button and hold still until the photo is finished.

Connecting your AirPods to the iPhone 12 is seamless. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Connecting your AirPods to the iPhone 12 is seamless. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Pair your AirPods to your iPhone

AirPods work really well the iPhone and if you own Apple’s popular earbuds, it’s easy to pair them with an iPhone. The pairing process takes a few seconds. Open the charging case, wait for the prompt on your iPhone, tap Connect and you are done connecting the AirPods with your phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd